Considering the travel restrictions imposed across countries on account of the ongoing pandemic, online business matchmaking is becoming popular for business and trade continuity. Keeping this in mind, Lishui Municipal People’s Government hosted Zhejiang Lishui (Yunhe) Export Online Fair (Toys). The fair was organised by Yunhe County Economic and Commercial Bureau and Zhejiang Broad International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd. The fair of Wooden Toys Online Expo took place from 30th June to 4th July 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing Platform. This unique platform presents wooden and educational toys from top 40 companies in China. There was a whole range of wooden and educational toys to choose from, including, non-toxic water resistant wood toys, wooden rainbow, stacking fishing, number puzzle, wooden house, Playing Hospital, PU Car, Kitchen cake set, Secret Box, Wooden Building Block, 130 pc Train Set, Activity Cube, Abacus, My Busy Town, Wooden Chalk Board, Builder Set, Wooden Doll House, Shopping Kart, Ice cream cart, Ball Track, Chunky number puzzle, cutting food, Big Happy crocodile, Wood block games for adults, Rolling car tower, Medium sized blackboard, Math & Logic Learning Puzzle, Wood Engineering Vehicle, You Makeup cover, Animal parade puzzle, Fawn activity toy, Drawing toys, etc. The Online Expo was a must-attend for those who are looking to source quality products from key Chinese suppliers with an aim to expand and diversify their businesses. It is an excellent business opportunity that will help improve the foreign trade of China at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the foreign market and taste of consumers. All discussions amongst participants took place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform.