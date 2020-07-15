Zhejiang Export Online Fair (India Security Products), hosted by Zhejiang Department of Commerce and contracted by Zhejiang Samexpo Exhibition & Convention Holdings Co.,Ltd, is going to take place from 20th July to 24th July by ZOOM. The project is strongly supported by CREAT Foundation Trust.



During this period of global pandemic, Zhejiang Department of Commerce has been committed to the mutual assistance and cooperation among international sister cities, and launched the provincial foreign trade enterprises to help the development of foreign trade for four consecutive months. India is the world's fastest-growing economy after China, and infrastructure construction is going through a boom phase.



The Indian government's favorable foreign trade atmosphere and relaxed business policies will also help further develop the local security market. More than 50 Zhejiang security enterprises like Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., HangZhou Tuya Information Technology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Golddeer Security Equipment Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Guan-An Intelligent Fire Fighting Technology Co., Ltd, and other production and export enterprises and professional security procurement enterprises from India will participate in the online exhibition. The exhibition products include: security solutions and equipment, Thermal Body Temperature Monitoring Solution, fire detection and alarm system，public alarm system, access control, fire emergency lighting, all kinds of fire fighting equipment and facilities, personal protective equipment and etc. They are exactly what the Indian buyers want and it covers the full range of security. Zhejiang enterprises have basically provided the relevant qualifications and certification. In the coming five days, the Zhejiang enterprises will communicate with Indian buyers one to one to display lighting products. During the five-day online fair, it is estimated that the trade negotiation will exceed 180 rounds and the intended turnover is expected to exceed $5 million.