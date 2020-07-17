Zhejiang Agricultural Machinery Expo, organized by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province and co-organized by Zhejiang International Trade & Exhibition Co., Ltd, will take place from 20th July to 24th July 2020 via ZOOM. The project is powered by CREAT FOUNDATION TRUST.



During this period of global pandemic, the Department of Commerce Zhejiang province has been committed to the mutual assistance and cooperation among international sister cities, and launched the provincial foreign trade enterprises to help the development of foreign trade for four consecutive months. India is the world's fastest growing economy after China.



Many agricultural enterprises will be a part of this online fair. The Agricultural expo products are categorized in four sections keeping the Indian markets needs in consideration. They are ; 1) Sprayer/drainage and irrigation machinery/water saving irrigation/water pump/internal combustion engine and generator set. 2) Tractors and complete set of equipment/agricultural vehicles/arable machine/harvester. 3) Garden machinery/garden tools/ garden supplies. 4) Livestock raising equipment.



The exhibition product profile is vast and includes various agricultural equipments and tools like : Agricultural belts, drone, Angle Grinder, backpack sprayer, hardware fitting, Water pump, V belt, PK Belt, Gasoline Engine, Guide Bar, Fogger, saw chain,riding mower,rice transplanter, silicon carbide, etc. They’re exactly what the Indian buyers want and it covers the full range of agriculture related needs.



Zhejiang enterprises have provided the relevant qualifications and certification. In the coming five days, the Zhejiang enterprises will communicate with Indian buyers one to one to display the products. During the five-day online fair, it is estimated that the trade negotiation will exceed 180 rounds and the intended turnover is expected to exceed $5 million.