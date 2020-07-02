WNS
|
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2020 NEAT evaluation for Life, Annuities and Pensions Business Process Services (BPS).
WNS partners with global Life, Annuities and Pensions insurance clients, providing end-to-end solutions across the entire insurance value chain. WNS co-creates analytics-led innovative solutions to enhance the digital customer journey and enables outcome-focused transformation underpinned by Business Transformation-as-a-Service (BTaaS), RPA-as-a-service (RPaaS), Center of Excellence (CoE) delivery model and technology partnership ecosystem.
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2020, WNS had 44,292 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.
About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the “art of the possible” in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.
This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
David Mackey, EVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations WNS (Holdings) Limited,
|
Archana Raghuram, Global Head – Marketing & Communications and Corporate Business Development WNS (Holdings) Limited,