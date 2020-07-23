Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite. The solutions suite to be provided by Wipro is built with IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Edge Application Manager. Wipro will engage with clients to implement the Universal Edge solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities.



The 5G edge services solutions suite is designed to significantly enhance Wipro’s existing BoundaryLess Enterprise – Universal Edge portfolio. The edge-compute-enabled offering allows communications service providers and mobile tower operators to deploy their applications into dispersed edge devices. The advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based services address the challenges of edge computing. It provides real-time visibility and data insights that help enable holistic management of edge infrastructure for mission critical applications in manufacturing, transport, healthcare, oil & gas and retail industries among others.



This solution is designed to offer Wipro customers better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and more automated, secured operations. A key module of the solution, primarily for the telecom ecosystem, provides a complete application suite to enable a secured gig economy around 5G-related services.



Wipro is joining the IBM Edge Ecosystem, an initiative to help partners implement open standards-based cloud native solutions that can be deployed and autonomously manage edge applications at large scale. Wipro’s solutions combined with IBM Edge Application Manager and TRIRIGA is expected to address a range of concerns related to deploying and managing globally distributed services on devices, private edges and telecom operator’s Multi Access Edges.



The 5G edge services solutions suite integrates various edge computing solutions from IBM. The two companies recently announced a collaboration to develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments. The recently launched Wipro IBM Novus Lounge has been designed to accelerate client innovation and bring such industry-ready solutions from public and private clouds to the edge.

Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM said, “The convergence of 5G and edge computing is set to spark new levels of innovation, and this in turn will fuel a broad ecosystem of providers to co-create for a growing set of edge opportunities. We are excited about the value that Wipro can bring to their clients that require Universal Edge solutions to help extend their enterprise to compute at the edge.”



K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Our strong telecommunication domain capabilities coupled with leadership in cloud & infrastructure lifecycle and investment in the Wipro IBM Novus Lounge equips us well to deliver these industry-specific solutions. We are confident that this will enable efficient deployment and management of infrastructure with 5G and Edge for our customers in the telecommunications, manufacturing, oil & gas and retail industries.”



Wipro is committed to be the leading 5G solutions and implementations partner to its clients providing them with strategic advice on the technology and unlocking its potential to generate new revenue streams. Wipro’s deep engineering and product design expertise enable clients to achieve their 5G objectives in three primary areas: Engineering, Intelligence and Monetization. In addition to the 5G lifecycle services, Wipro's specializations in automation, security and enterprise transformation help clients realize business value in their digital transformation journeys. To learn more click here.

About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360 degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 180,000 serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

