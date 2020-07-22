Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. The report, authored by Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski, Leah Ciavardini was published on June 9, 2020. Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in this research report for the third consecutive year.



“This Magic Quadrant evaluates service providers’ ability to deliver DCMSs — including DCO, HIMSs, private cloud services, mainframe services, ERP hosting, data center transformation, cloud migration services, edge DCMSs and other IUS. Services are enabled by RIM services, intelligent automation services and software-defined infrastructure (SDI).”



According to Gartner analysts, “By 2022, organizations that fail to align business units’ digital product development with a centralized sourcing strategy for a digital platform will have infrastructure costs up to 40% higher than expected.”



Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “We believe this recognition is a testament to our next gen capabilities in Data Center and Cloud solutions. From our view, this includes modernization, migration, Edge/Internet of Things and hybrid infrastructure managed services powered by Intelligent automation. Wipro is committed to drive digital transformation for global customers and deliver business outcomes with its BoundaryLess Enterprise solution and design-led customer journey approaches.”



The full report can be found here.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

