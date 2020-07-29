Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science Drug Safety Services, 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment — Building for Innovation (Doc # US45863116, January 2020).



The report mentions that “Relative to other vendors discussed in this document and based on feedback from multiple customer references, Wipro received high marks for its solid delivery capabilities, rapid onboarding, ability to deliver high value for money, and significant commitment to investing in innovation in the Drug Safety Services (DSS) space.”



“The Life Sciences industry is in transition. Technological advances and scientific discoveries contribute to new capabilities, data, and insights, that have the potential to transform existing best practices and accelerate the development of new treatments and cures,” said Lynne Dunbrack, Group Vice President, IDC Health Insights.



She added, “As an experienced global service provider to the life science industry, Wipro is well positioned for continued growth. Transforming from a service partner to strategic partner is a mature transition, and Wipro is benefiting its existing clients, while building up a project-based innovation success portfolio across the life sciences value chain.”



Highlighting Wipro’s capabilities, the report mentions “Wipro's approach to DSS Centre of Excellence is multifaceted, with groups focused on optimizing DSS client engagement, Pharmacovigilance (PV) process transformation leveraging cognitive automation, and PV quality and process excellence. This approach is very well aligned with industry and sponsor needs, and Wipro is already beginning to gain success in its innovation and transformation initiatives.”



Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies are increasingly turning to digital transformation for help. In light of this, Wipro’s rich R&D domain experts worldwide and strategic partners have delivered innovative thinking and reinvented processes for 8 out of 10 pharmaceuticals. Partnering with global software solutions providers, supported by its own enabled start-up ecosystem, Wipro continues to leverage its end-to-end integration and digital consulting expertise to accelerate and cover the full range of R&D solutions required. This is supported by industry solutions like Digital R&D Labs that create collaborative environments to accelerate drug discovery and drug discovery time, AI enabled literature search and Pharmacovigilance services leveraging Wipro HOLMES™, AI Digital Imaging, Digital Integrated Clinical Enterprise, and Digital anti-counterfeiting cold chain to name a few.



“Global regulatory authorities, pharmaceutical firms and caregivers continue to push the frontiers of drug safety through sustained efforts. Our drug safety philosophy is characterized by sound understanding of clinical and regulatory legislation supported by comprehensive technological expertise – built on a mature global footprint.” said Steve Duryee, Global Head of Life Sciences, Wipro Limited. “We aim to forge a long-term and trusting relationship with our clients who give us this great opportunity to enable drug safety successes worldwide.”



Download the report excerpt here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



