Wibmo Inc, a leading provider of payer authentication services in the world and India’s largest provider of card payment security solutions today announced the launch of Wibmo Video-KYC, its video-based KYC solution to enable banks to digitally onboard their customers. With Indian regulators opening up digital channels for KYC compliance, banks are looking at faster and more cost-effective ways to onboard customers especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic. This solution will not only help banks and financial service providers bring on new customers, but also opens up more ways for reaching their customers online.
Wibmo Inc. headquartered in Cupertino, CA, is a member of Nasper’s PayU group of fintech companies is a leading provider of digital payments and payment security solutions, annually processing billions of transactions for financial institutions in over 20 countries.
