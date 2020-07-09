The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards Survey, 2020. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, The Leela hospitality brand is the epitome of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country’s art, cuisine and artisanal craft and is rooted in its offering of India’s rich heritage to the world. This accolade is a recognition of the brand’s consistency in pursuing excellence and an affirmation of its commitment towards curating authentic luxury experiences with the graciousness of Indian hospitality.



In the same survey, The Leela Palace Udaipur gained top honours as the #1 Resort in India and The Leela Palace New Delhi has bagged #2 City Hotel in Asia. Both hotels have been recognized for their unique location, exquisite architecture and personalised experiences that connect guests with the city’s rich cultural heritage.



Travel + Leisure USA World’s Best Award Survey is a renowned benchmark of excellence for travel and hospitality companies globally. It honours the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel + Leisure’s global readership of discerning travellers. Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on characteristics such as rooms, location, service, cuisine and value.

“We are thrilled to receive this coveted accolade from readers of Travel + Leisure, USA. This is a commendable achievement and a tribute to the commitment of our teams and associates who dedicate themselves to delivering a world-class luxury experience and strive to make every guest stay a memorable one,” said Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. “I am extremely grateful to the readers of Travel + Leisure USA and dedicate this award to our teams for their hard work and dedication.”

“Being recognized as ’The World’s Best Hotel Brand’ is a tremendous distinction for The Leela hospitality business. Congratulations to The Leela Team and to the legacy of Late Captain Nair, the founder of The Leela business,” said Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Head of India Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management. “This award is also proof of the global recognition that Indian hospitality enjoys, and the limitless potential of the travel and tourism industry in India. We are excited about the future and remain committed towards growing The Leela hospitality business both domestically and abroad, while retaining its authentic Indian offering.”

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owns and operates eight award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. It has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Geneva, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit our website at www.theleela.com