TalentSprint today announced that it has partnered with Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), to build RPA skills among India’s college students. TalentSprint aims to certify 10,000 students on Blue Prism Foundation Certification by the end of 2020.

TalentSprint will offer this program to the students of 50+ colleges who have set up TalentSprint Centers of Excellence across India. While the program will be offered in a self-paced learning format, the students will have the additional benefit of being mentored by TalentSprint faculty. The best performing among the foundation certified students will be trained in advanced modules which will make them ready for top RPA jobs in the industry.

“The Global Robotic Process Automation Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2025, rising at a growth of 32.6% CAGR” (source). The pandemic has accelerated the focus on robotic process automation (RPA), 94% of Blue Prism's own global customer base found RPA as a lifeline for maintaining business continuity and ensuring a higher level of overall responsiveness while supporting remote collaboration in this “new normal”.

Commenting on this partnership, Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer, Blue Prism, said: “With automation becoming front and centre, it has become crucial for academic institutions and students to gain exposure to emerging technologies. We, at Blue Prism have built a true community of intelligent automation pioneers, innovators, developers, and doers. Through our collaboration with TalentSprint, we look forward to creating a large pool of promising certified working professionals to get premium recruitments in the industry. We are excited to support TalentSprint in this initiative, and are looking forward to doing some great work together.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, Managing Director and CEO, TalentSprint, said: “TalentSprint is in the forefront of offering transformational learning programs in deep tech areas to both young and experienced professionals. We are proud to partner with Blue Prism which will enable us to build RPA expertise among Indian youth. Our 50+ College CoE partners are very keen to offer this program for their students and get them ready for the new normal.”

TalentSprint is accepting applications from colleges and universities which are interested in setting up Centers of Excellence that will provide opportunities to enhance student capabilities in areas of tech knowledge, leadership, and enhance industry readiness. Interested colleges are invited to write to tscoe@talentsprint.com.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism’s vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company’s purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility. Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism’s enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business. Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The Company’s digital platform offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. The Company partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. The Company is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation (an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India).