Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, released the findings of a study that uncovers a paradox in India’s daily protein consumption habits. Leading research agency, Nielsen surveyed 2,142 mothers across 16 Indian cities revealing a worrying trend where due to a poor understanding of protein as a macronutrient, Indians consume inadequate levels of proteins. The study shows that although 95% of Indian mothers surveyed claim to know protein as a macronutrient, only 3% of the population really understand the prominent functions of protein or why one should consume it daily. Across cities, 82% of mothers residing in mini metros such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Hyderabad were unable to correctly associate protein with its functions and attributed low importance to its consumption as a part of balanced meals. Therefore, while eight out of ten mothers believe protein as ‘important’, protein may not adequately be included in their daily diet. Majority of the mothers (91%) are not able to relate to protein with its crucial functions such as repair of tissues in the body, muscle health and long-term immunity.

Some of the key findings include:

Over 70% of Indian mothers strongly believe in common myths such as ‘protein is difficult to digest’, ‘it leads to weight gain’, and ‘it is only for body-builders’.

such as ‘protein is difficult to digest’, ‘it leads to weight gain’, and ‘it is only for body-builders’. On an average 85% of mothers incorrectly believe that protein leads to ‘weight gain’ and mentioned that they would prioritise the consumption of vitamins and carbohydrates over protein for their families including for children. Most disturbingly, nearly 80% hold the view that lack of protein does not impact overall health !

and mentioned that they would prioritise the consumption of vitamins and carbohydrates over protein for their families including for children. Most disturbingly, ! Majority of the mothers do not know the most common sources of plant-or-animal-based protein and failed to correctly identify 8 of 11 protein-rich food items presented to them. Furthermore, 81% of mothers incorrectly believe that just a regular Indian diet consisting of roti, dal, rice is enough for daily protein needs. As a result, only dairy and pulses are considered as the sources of protein in majority Indian households

The above myths and beliefs coupled with an inability to identify the correct functions and sources of protein may lead to low protein consumption, despite 85% of Indian mothers believing that protein is very important for health. This underlying ‘protein paradox’ i.e. high importance vis-à-vis low understanding could ultimately become a major factor in the gradually declining rate of quality protein consumption. Mothers from India’s metros, mini-metros and urban towns are perceived to have differing food preferences, but their distorted understanding of protein emerged a shared attribute, impacting the quality and quantity of protein intake. The study reveals that their basic understanding of protein is heavily colored by myths.

“In our country, adequate protein consumption has been a rather under-debated issue when it comes to general discourse on food and nutrients. Very few studies have been published recently that provide insights about the consumption patterns about this ‘major building block’ of our lives. This study is, therefore, an insight in terms of highlighting our knowledge gaps and misconceptions that plague adequate protein consumption”, said Dr. Jagmeet Madan, Eminent Nutrition Expert, Professor, Principal, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey College of Home Science (Autonomous) SNDTWU, Mumbai and National President, Indian Dietetic Association, Supporter of the Right To Protein Initiative

Dr. Suresh Itapu, Nutraceutical Expert, Director – NutriTech India, Supporter of the Right To Protein initiative said, “The Protein Paradox study, reiterates the importance of building a general protein understanding and awareness in India. Any individual or entity can benefit from these insights and take corrective measures to improve quality protein intake, course-correct and eventually reverse the decline in protein consumption, especially among kids.”

The study hopes to set the ground for protein conversations, highlight areas for action such as mass education and initiatives around protein accessibility, that help lead the way to accelerate reduction in protein deficiency in India.

About the Protein Paradox Study

The Protein Paradox Study is a nation-wide study commissioned by Right To Protein to understand and identify the practical challenges that pose as a barrier to protein consumption in India, including common myths and practices about protein, and facilitate evidence-based discussions by focusing on data, statistics and objective information. This study has been developed basis results from a survey which included 2,142 mothers of children in the age groups of 6-18 years residing in 16 cities across India. Right To Protein commissioned Nielsen to conduct this survey using a combination of Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) as well as Face to Face (F2F) interviews in various local languages. The sample was based on the New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) which classifies households in India based on two variables – education of the chief wage earner and number of consumer durables owned by the family. For more information about the Protein Paradox study, log on to www.righttoprotein.com



