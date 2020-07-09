​ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), was named India’s ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 18th Frost & Sullivan India ICT Best Practices Awards 2020. This is the third year in a row that the company has won this award.



On being accorded this award, Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India said, “We are delighted to receive the prestigious ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year 2020’ award by Frost & Sullivan. It is an honour for the entire team at STT GDC India to be recognised for our efforts, diligence and customer-centric approach. Even amidst the prevailing global challenges, our teams have worked relentlessly to ensure business continuity for our customers. Winning an award of this stature validates our in-depth understanding of customer needs, coupled with our unwavering commitment to deliver for them and our strong local expertise. We are inspired to remain as the leader in the Indian data centre industry. “



While congratulating STT GDC India on the accomplishment, Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director- ICT, Frost & Sullivan said, “With about one-third of the market share, STT GDC India has been a dominant leader in the Indian colocation market, propelled by its extensive data centre footprint, eminent data centre facilities, and excellent customer service. The company has been able to successfully become a preferred colocation service provider for hyperscalers, service providers, and large enterprises in India. In 2019, STT GDC India demonstrated exceptional innovation prowess with investments in automation system and green data centres. This is a well-deserved recognition for STT GDC India supported by its robust financial performance, strong parentage, visionary roadmap, and undisputed leadership in the Indian colocation market.”



As India’s leading data centre operator, STT GDC India has been trusted with the mission-critical infrastructure of some of the largest organisations across diverse industries, including cloud service providers, media and content providers, and financial services institutions. STT GDC India manages the largest pan-India data centre floor area and IT load, delivering more than 100 MW of IT load via its 16 carrier-neutral facilities. As part of the commitment to supporting the digital ecosystem in India, the company plans to more than double its capacity in the next two to three years.



With carrier-dense interconnections across eight key cities, STT GDC India’s long-standing presence in the local market, adherence to best practices, rated power rack options and global standards for security and compliance have differentiated us from the competition. The company has expanded strategically by selecting sites in cities with the potential to deliver the best possible value for customers. This extensive regional footprint enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions to meet customers’ needs.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a majority owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is a market-leading data centre service provider with the largest data centre footprint in the country. Since 2004, STT GDC India has been managing the country’s largest raised floor area and critical IT load with now 16 facilities across 8 major cities serving over 1,000 customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its mission-critical solutions comprise of best-in-class offerings delivering industry-leading uptime to its customers. STT GDC India now operates three of the country’s largest data centre facilities in Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru. For more information, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.in

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is a fast-growing data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets of over 100 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers’ current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.com

About the Frost & Sullivan Award

Frost & Sullivan’s India Digital Transformation Awards’ contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters that include revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, efficacy of the innovation process, product service, and positioning. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.