ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India)
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), was named India’s ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 18th Frost & Sullivan India ICT Best Practices Awards 2020. This is the third year in a row that the company has won this award.
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a majority owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is a market-leading data centre service provider with the largest data centre footprint in the country. Since 2004, STT GDC India has been managing the country’s largest raised floor area and critical IT load with now 16 facilities across 8 major cities serving over 1,000 customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its mission-critical solutions comprise of best-in-class offerings delivering industry-leading uptime to its customers. STT GDC India now operates three of the country’s largest data centre facilities in Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru. For more information, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.in
About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is a fast-growing data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets of over 100 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers’ current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.com
About the Frost & Sullivan Award
Frost & Sullivan’s India Digital Transformation Awards’ contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters that include revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, efficacy of the innovation process, product service, and positioning. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.
About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Viren Wadhwa, Director, Marketing and Communications STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited, ,+91-9810077856
Akanksha Surbhi,
Srishti Srivastava,
|Image Caption : STT GDC India
