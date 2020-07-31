Spykke Innovations
Spykke Innovations, an Indian technology startup has entered into a strategic partnership with tracesafe, global leaders in wearable technology, to launch unique Safety Wristbands in India.
About Spykke Innovations
Spykke Innovations is India’s leading digital lifestyle innovation brands formed by serial entrepreneur Mr. Ramani Iyer. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Spykke is focused on building innovative products and solutions that empowers users and brings value to their lifestyle. Spykke strives to simplify complex technology and elevate consumer experience using futuristic technology.
Forward Looking Statement
Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Spykke Innovations’ expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the Spykke Innovations assets, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus. Although Spykke Innovations believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions . Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Spykke Innovations undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.
Ramya Thomas,
|Image Caption : Spykke’s COVID Safety Wristband along with the Unique Tracking App
|click for high-res image