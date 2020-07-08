Housie Quiz
|
We are currently at a very extraordinary phase in our lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only taught us the relevance of hygiene and social distancing but also realigned our goals and priorities. Counting our blessings, creating quality time, pampering our soul, constructive thinking and adjusting our values are clear indicators to happiness and success. The experience of staying home is rare, therefore it is important to make it productive to ourselves, do the things we always never had the time to do. It is an apt time to expand the horizon of online gaming and trying India’s most favourite gaming app – Housie Quiz, available on smartphones. It may come as a surprise but anyone can earn money by playing Housie. This game of skill, can be played in group or solo. Gamers can also have their own clubs to play with friends and family across India. The Housie Quiz app is presented by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra promoted company – Viaan Gaming. Although played over generations all over the world, this simple, captivating and addictive game has a strong emotional connection with Indians. The newly decided ban by the India Government on Chinese apps has put many India apps in the spotlight. As a result, many homegrown apps have seen a sudden surge in the number of downloads. The Housie Quiz app saw a remarkable boost in downloads of the app in the last 3 days, after the ban was announced. Adding her mass appeal and distinctive charm, the very popular and self-confessed Housie Quiz patron, actress Anita Hassanandani has been roped in as the ‘face’ of the Housie Quiz gaming app.
Brand Ambassador – Actress Anita Hassanandani added, “It has been an extraordinary few days. I have been loving the quality time being spent with my family. I believe Housie is a rather fun engagement with folks at home or outside. I have been on the Housie app quite a bit and I cannot even begin to explain how immersive the game is. It is full nostalgia for me, remembering our younger days. I used to be quite lucky at winning! Not only does everyone have fun in Housie but each one of you has chance to win money. So, what are you waiting for? Bring it on!”
|
Mary Tellis,