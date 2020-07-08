We are currently at a very extraordinary phase in our lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only taught us the relevance of hygiene and social distancing but also realigned our goals and priorities. Counting our blessings, creating quality time, pampering our soul, constructive thinking and adjusting our values are clear indicators to happiness and success. The experience of staying home is rare, therefore it is important to make it productive to ourselves, do the things we always never had the time to do. It is an apt time to expand the horizon of online gaming and trying India’s most favourite gaming app – Housie Quiz, available on smartphones. It may come as a surprise but anyone can earn money by playing Housie. This game of skill, can be played in group or solo. Gamers can also have their own clubs to play with friends and family across India. The Housie Quiz app is presented by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra promoted company – Viaan Gaming. Although played over generations all over the world, this simple, captivating and addictive game has a strong emotional connection with Indians. The newly decided ban by the India Government on Chinese apps has put many India apps in the spotlight. As a result, many homegrown apps have seen a sudden surge in the number of downloads. The Housie Quiz app saw a remarkable boost in downloads of the app in the last 3 days, after the ban was announced. Adding her mass appeal and distinctive charm, the very popular and self-confessed Housie Quiz patron, actress Anita Hassanandani has been roped in as the ‘face’ of the Housie Quiz gaming app.

Brand Ambassador – Actress Anita Hassanandani added, “It has been an extraordinary few days. I have been loving the quality time being spent with my family. I believe Housie is a rather fun engagement with folks at home or outside. I have been on the Housie app quite a bit and I cannot even begin to explain how immersive the game is. It is full nostalgia for me, remembering our younger days. I used to be quite lucky at winning! Not only does everyone have fun in Housie but each one of you has chance to win money. So, what are you waiting for? Bring it on!”



Shilpa and Raj Kundra plan to go all out and break through the clutter of the gaming industry in the country. Mr Raj Kundra, CEO, Viaan Gaming shares, “We are stoked to see the response to the Housie Quiz app. We are excited to have gamers like Anita on board with us. She not only adds attractiveness to the game but will also spread the positive messaging and the awareness to our target audience.”



The exciting thing about Housie is that one can earn real cash by playing Housie Quiz with instant cash-out features. The app is available on android and IOS and can be downloaded directly from the Housie Quiz website. Each gamer can purchase up to two tickets that cost INR 25 each and play multiple games of Housie from a choice of multiple randomly generated number games during the day. The twist in Housie Quiz is that after every number a question pops up on the screen and if correctly answered the gamer gets the number if it is in the ticket. But if answered incorrectly the number turns red preventing the gamer from winning the full house.



However, one can still win jaldi 5, lines and the full house if there are no red answers. Housie Quiz offers instant cash out up to INR 9,999 for winners directed to their Paytm account and withdrawals over INR 9,999 are sent to the nominated bank account or Paytm within 24 hours on completion of KYC. To ensure a great time during the on-going lockdown phase, owing to the popular demand and impressive response, Housie game is available on the app, every hour on the hour. Not only that! To bring in more excitement the Sunday afternoon 1 pm game has high stakes where each gamer stands a chance to win INR 1,50,000. Let the games begin! Housie Quiz has partnered with a national broadcaster and will be airing on national television for snowball Sundays where the prizes will go into Lakhs from October 2020. Download the Housie Quiz App from the app store for some happy nostalgia today.



For more information or to download the app go to www.housiequiz.com