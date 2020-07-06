SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services, announced today that it has been recognized amongst India’s Top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces-2020. SAS, a perennial on best workplace lists globally as well as in India, has secured this recognition for eleventh time, where SAS India featured in the overall list of companies ranking in the top twenty best mid-size workspaces epitomizing SAS’ enduring corporate culture that fosters innovation, creativity, inclusivity and work/life balance.



The assessment conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India in association with BW BusinessWorld ranked TOP 50 Indian Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 on creating a “High-Trust, High-Performance Culture” with employee strength less than 500. This year more than 2.1 Million employees over 1000 organizations, spanning more than 21 industries went through the rigorous evaluation process to compete for honors in India's most coveted and largest workplace study.



"Amid the uncertainty, change and disruption brought about by Covid-19 pandemic, it is a great honor to receive this recognition and is testament to our underlying culture of innovation and collaboration. At the onset of the pandemic, SAS announced that we will have no layoffs or furloughs in our organization, and we have gone the extra mile to ensure safety of our employees. This gives our employees the comfort they need so that they can remain focused on serving our customers in their time of need and continue to deliver exceptional results. I am proud of how our teams have come together during the pandemic and leveraged our technology to make a positive impact not only on crucial business decisions but also several critical public health and government initiatives across India. It is quite simply the collective power of our values that has allowed us to do this tirelessly and passionately,” said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & Managing Director, SAS India.



"As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, we doubled down on our commitment to provide engaging environment for our employees as they worked remotely and collaborated on multiple work projects tirelessly and we are humbled to consistently receive this recognition. At SAS, we have unlocked the potential of our employees by an enabling culture that thrives on collaboration and empowerment and paves the way for our employees to come up with unique propositions for our customers. Getting recognized over the course of eleven years is only a testimony to our ability to create an exciting work environment for our employees,” said Srinivas Rao, Director – Human Resources for SAS India.

Read more about the award. View the Virtual Awards ceremony .

