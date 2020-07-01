Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to 7 hotels, Sarovar Hotels today announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath. The town derives much of its identity from the mythology and religion that surround it. In addition to Somnath, Sarovar operate hotels in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh and Rajkot.



Sarovar Portico, Somnath is spread in beautiful landscaped terrain and has aesthetically designed Presidential & Royal suites, Studio rooms, superior rooms and executive rooms.



Culinary highlights at the hotel include ‘Flavours’ offers multi-cuisine menu served with flair. With its gorgeous interiors, Sarovar Portico Somnath features a contemporary spacious banquet hall with modern technology and a grand lawn for events and functions.



To rejuvenate your mind and soul, R3 Spa offers a variety of refreshing therapies and treatments for guests seeking mind, body and spiritual wellness. And a gym for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, the hotel has an activity center for children and adults, swimming pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.



Places of religious interest like Dehotsarg Tirth, Bhalka Tirth and Veraval Chowpati are within a radius of 8 kilometres from the hotel.



Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat; Somnath will be our seventh hotel in the state. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to Sarovar Portico, Somnath and offering them our signature Sarovar hospitality.”



As part of the launch promotion, Sarovar Hotels is offering special offers under its Holy expedition packages and Flat 25% discount on room tariffs. Enjoy a truly relaxing holiday when you stay at Sarovar Hotels. For more information please visit https://www.sarovarhotels.com/

About Sarovar Hotels & Resorts



Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the Company manages 85 operational hotels in 55 destinations in India and overseas, under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel brands. The brands cover the 3, 4 and 5 star spectrum. Sarovar Hotels also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division with the management of services at various prestigious Business Schools. With 12 regional sales & reservations offices located across India, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest and most diverse hotel management companies in the country today.

Sarovar Hotels is part of Paris headquartered Louvre Hotels Group, a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes 2,500 hotels in 52 countries. It has a full hotel offering, spanning 1 star to 5 stars, with the Louvre Hotels Group’s historic brands (Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, Tulip Inn, Première Classe, Kyriad, and Campanile) along with Sarovar brands.