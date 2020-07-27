Indian markets have a major hold on the furniture Industry. Saraf furniture is one of the leading Sheesham wood furniture manufacturing company in India. They are conducting business from the last 4 decades and they have thrived in all aspects of growth.



“Celebrating 45 years of experience in the market, our history has to lead us to learn what works for the customer and what works against the customer, also we could seek the scope of improvement with further adapting the needs and the customization of the customers,” said Raghunandan Saraf (Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture)



Being a bootstrapped company, Insaraf.com has seen its success in the early stage of business development. The reason was not the experience that was spilling out but the strategies formed and executed behind it. Raghunandan Saraf, CEO & Founder of Saraf Furniture said, “Our intention was to strengthen the market position, we strategized to transform the group by building the platform for growth and focusing in unlocking the new growths of the market, we took up the challenges to be in sync with the trend of online shopping in the digital era.”



As pandemic is hitting hard the economy, digitalization has become the new normal now. The companies are grappling hard to persist their market share, Saraf Furniture, did not leave any stones unturned. “We used digital tools and marketing to maintain visibility in the current situation, not to start from scratch. Also, to mention, the swift in the online shopping is not a trend anymore but it’s the only way to shop all your needs,” said the CEO.



Whilst the outlook looks attractive, the furniture industry is adapting the changing landscape as consumers shopping online, and serving their demand for virtual shopping like experiencing the furniture even before it is delivered, demand for customization, and experts’ advice, etc.



According to the reports, the e-commerce offering – Insaraf.com was built on the strategies of improving the operating efficiency, growth potential across the brand portfolio, and performance-driven company for the customers. The omnichannel model of business paved the way for success in the field of home furniture, which includes Sofa, Dining table, Beds & mattresses, Carpets & Rugs, wall units, and bookshelves. They also broaden up the product line by introducing office furniture and outdoor furniture, like Ergonomics office chairs and study tables, garden benches, and many more.

With growth surfacing around Furniture Company, can the expansion be on the cards? Founder adds, “Any business is always scouting for business growth. With the increase in the market share we wish to expand our business; we have pipelined a few, in terms of acquisition and working on them closely”

As the industry report says, the news popping up from the same industry, the Urban ladder is looking for buyers and sources adds, Saraf furniture is to be sited as one of the prospective buyers.



Saraf furniture was fast and agile in meeting their targets; by following a customer-centric approach. They captured the market very soon. They have grown magnificently in the past 12 months and are broadening their footprints in the major cities of India. They have pipelined the landing operations of studios at Chennai, Mumbai, Pune by the end of 2020. They have previously built brick-and-mortar studios in various other metro cities of India in Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.