Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services and a leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Alejandro González to the newly created role of general manager for Mexico and Central America. The role was established to service the Company’s growing client base and address increasing demand in the region for its award-winning portfolio of enterprise software support services. González is responsible for achieving sales and revenue growth targets across Mexico and Central America, ensuring client success and satisfaction with the Company’s services and helping clients with their technology roadmap and digital transformation. Rimini Street also announced today that it is expanding its investment in the Mexico and Central America region, increasing local sales and service capacity – including engineering staff. Today, Rimini Street already supports more than 230 clients across Latin America, including well-known local Mexican brands Nadro and Productos Chata.

González joins Rimini Street with more than 20 years of technology industry experience at companies such as Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Microsoft and Unisys. He specializes in sales leadership, business development, operations, strategic planning and performance management. Most recently González served as regional vice president of sales for the Commercial Business Unit of Salesforce Mexico. In this role, González was responsible for the go-to-market and growth strategy for Mexico’s general business and mid-market segments, as well as expanding the organization’s existing client base. Prior to Salesforce, González was the general manager for Unisys Mexico where he was responsible for leading the business unit’s P&L and growth, as well as the company’s public sector strategy across Latin America. At SAP, González was vice president of sales for SAP Mexico where he led a team of 27 sales executives focused on the manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, finance and retail industries. He was also responsible for successfully bringing new SAP solutions to market and accelerating the growth of existing customer segments.

“I see a significant need across Mexico and Central America for Rimini Street’s premium, ultra-responsive annual support service that replaces expensive Oracle and SAP annual support at half the fee. There is also a real need in the region for Rimini Street’s cost-effective application management services that allows Rimini Street to manage Oracle and SAP software for their clients – as well as for cloud software like Salesforce,” said González. “Businesses today are focused on reducing their IT operating costs and, when possible, investing the savings into projects that create competitive advantage and support growth. I am excited to join this innovative and fast-growing organization, lead the Mexico and Central America region and ensure the success and satisfaction of our clients.”

“Alejandro brings significant enterprise software industry sales and service experience, proven business operations management and a track-record of successful client growth in Mexico and Central America. His strategic business insights will help CIOs utilize Rimini Street services to reduce IT costs and quickly align their project priorities around revenue generation and creating competitive advantage,” said Edenize Maron, general manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “We are pleased to welcome Alejandro to the Rimini Street global executive team at this exciting phase of the Company’s growth in Mexico and Central America.”

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 2,100 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

