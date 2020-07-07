The world is experiencing elevated stress and anxiety levels owing to the ongoing Corona pandemic. Amidst the given state of affairs, PokerBaazi.com, India’s leading online gaming platform has announced a Facebook live session in association with Poker Boot Camp India on the subject "MENTAL HEALTH AT THE FELTS" scheduled for 10th July, 2020 at 5pm. The 60 minutes session will be hosted by Abhishek Goindi, Poker Coach & Co-Founder, PBCI, along with Dr. Nisha Khanna, Celebrity Psychologist, Certified EQ Coach & Baazi Care Expert. The poker coach and psychologist will together discuss the psychology of poker.



The skill game involves a lot of mental stimulation and often requires people to have a good control over their mind. This session organized by PokerBaazi.com, the brand that has always focused on responsible gaming, will help people with ways of strengthening their mind thereby having greater control of situations.



Dr. Nisha Khanna, Celebrity Psychologist, Certified EQ Coach & Baazi Care Expert, said “A mentally healthy person is better able to deal with real-life situations in a much more calm and controlled way. In the prevailing scenario, people are witnessing a sudden increase in their stress levels, therefore I personally feel that such platforms will help us to initiate the conversation on mental health and allow us to help many around us. Besides, gaming is also a great way to facilitate people to manage their mental state. It fulfills a person's need of competence, autonomy and relatedness thereby instilling a sense of confidence and positivity.”



Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, Baazi Games (Parent group of PokerBaazi.com) added, “Mental health has always been an extremely imperative subject to focus on, and given the way the global situation is unfolding, the subject occupied even more of a hot spot. In the wake of current series of events, we really wanted to emphasize upon the relevance and application of mental strength in our daily lives. With this session being conducted by professionals, we are confident that we will be able to impart some understanding to the people around and assist them to have a better control over their mind while playing poker or beyond the game.”



Abhishek Goindi, Co-Founder PBCI further stated, “I believe in mind over matter! This initiative by PokerBaazi and Poker Boot Camp India is aimed at helping and guiding poker players across the country to deal with mental challenges that are never addressed but are a huge hindrance to one's growth in this beautiful mind sport.”

About PokerBaazi.com



PokerBaazi, India’s licensed and most trusted online gaming platform, is the brain-child of a young, energetic and dynamic team of five co-founders and passionate poker players. Commenced in the year 2014, PokerBaazi has witnessed huge growth and is expected to reach more gaming enthusiasts in the coming years. Gaming with PokerBaazi is seamless with hassle-free withdrawals. The platform hosts several tournaments which have succeeded in setting up a new standard for every online gaming website.