Pharma Culture Healths Pvt. ltd, an FMCG company, with its corporate office in Mumbai, launches first range of hair care products; Good Hair Ayurvedic Oil and Good Hair Ayurvedic Shampoo under “Good Hair” brand with Hina Khan as the Brand Ambassador.



Making of Baalon Ka Brahmastra

To address the issue of common hair problems, the R&D team decided to produce “Premium Quality Products at Affordable Price” so that the exceptional ayurvedic products are accessible to everyone to reap the benefits of magical herbs and oils present in the nature in its purest form.



The powerful mixture of 28 herbs and 7 essential oils are used in Good Hair Oil. The benefits of these herbs are carefully studied along with the quantity of ingredients that has to be included for increasing its effectiveness. This is the reason that the quantities of key ingredients used in Good Hair Oil and Good Hair Shampoo are used 10X more than the competitor products for obtaining positive results quickly. Both these products are 100% natural and parabens, mineral oil & alcohol free.



The products are available on the company’s website: www.mygoodhair.com. The customers can also order “Good Hair Products” from Flipkart, Paytm & Shop Clues.



The company is committed to continue its journey of producing wide range of ayurvedic hair & skin products by aligning with the vision of producing “Premium Quality Ayurvedic products at an affordable price”.