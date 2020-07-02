Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs. 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19. The initiative was launched on March 24, 2020 – since then 2000 applications were received and 67 proposals have been approved. Of this, Rs. 3.25 crore was contributed by employees of Omidyar Network India.



Applications received: some highlights



The 2000+ applications received from across the country provide good insights into the types of non-profit solutions that are being set up.

While the majority of proposals were focused on physical health (79%), some (3%) were for addressing mental health challenges too.

Nearly half (49%) the proposals were technology-focused – primarily online and mobile based solutions.

The solutions focused on supporting the vulnerable sections – the lower 60% of the country’s income distribution represented by the daily wage earners, vendors, the gig-economy workers, and small businesses.

Commenting on the initiatives in response to Covid-19, Roopa Kudva, Managing Director, Omidyar Network India said, “The response of the nonprofit sector to the current crisis has truly been awe inspiring. The way they have galvanized into action has dispelled many myths associated with the nonprofit sector. NGOs and nonprofits have responded rapidly to provide cost-effective solutions. They are adopting new technologies at a fast pace. They are collaborating with each other to create a more effective response. If they continue to be funded adequately, these organizations will continue to play an increasingly greater role in India’s response to the pandemic both in the medium and the long term.”



Profile of proposals approved under RRFI:



The amount of Rs. 10.75 crore has been deployed towards the following mix of themes:



Direct relief work, grassroots awareness campaigns, on-ground programs to mobilize volunteers (47%)

Fact-based inputs to inform the thinking of policy-makers/influencers in supporting the NHB (12%)

Data, apps and other technological solutions (27%)

Collaborative efforts amongst funders and solution providers (12%)

Economic resilience of NHB workers and small businesses (2%)



Listed below are the 67 initiatives chosen for funding under the Rapid Response Funding Initiative. They include a wide range of organizations – non-profits, coalitions of NGOs and civil society organizations, for-profit businesses seeking to create non-profit solutions as well as research bodies:





S.NO ORGANIZATION THEME 1 Aajeevika Bureau Direct relief work, grassroots awareness campaigns, on-ground programs to mobilise volunteers 2 Access Life 3 Action Against Hunger 4 Akshar Foundation 5 Apnalaya 6 Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives (AALI) 7 Azad Foundation 8 Basic Healthcare Services (BHS) 9 Bethany Society 10 Bombay Sarvodaya 11 Calcutta Rescue 12 Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) 13 Centre for Youth and Social Development 14 Change.org 15 Childline 16 CORO 17 CSE 18 Dakshin Foundation 19 Gram Vaani 20 Gramya Vikash Mancha 21 Involve Learning Solutions Foundation 22 Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation 23 Katha 24 Kaushalya Foundation 25 KeyStone Foundation 26 Learning Curve Life Skills Foundation 27 Manav Lok 28 PARI 29 PRAN (Preservation and Proliferation of Rural Resources and Nature) 30 RCRC 31 RightWalk 32 Rizvi Welfare Trust 33 RGVN 34 Saajha 35 SAFA 36 Sahayog India 37 Sense International India 38 Shishu Sarothi 39 Social Work and Research Center (Barefoot College) 40 Swasthya (Daily Wage Worker) 41 Vaagdharan 42 Waste Management Society 43 Centre for Civil Society Fact-based inputs to inform the thinking of policy-makers/influencers in supporting the NHB 44 CPPR 45 Gaon Connection 46 IDFC/Noora 47 IDR 48 Radio Mewat 49 Rao et al (J-PAL India) 50 SNEHA 51 Tandem Research 52 VIDHI 53 ACT Data, apps and other technological solutions 54 Akshara 55 Haqdarshak 56 JanVikas 57 Million Sparks 58 Meraki 59 Navya 60 Peepul 61 REAP Benefit 62 Saarthi 63 Tech for Good 64 Virohan 65 GiveIndia Collaborative Efforts 66 Milaap 67 Jan Sahas Economic resilience of NHB workers and small businesses



