Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs. 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19. The initiative was launched on March 24, 2020 – since then 2000 applications were received and 67 proposals have been approved. Of this, Rs. 3.25 crore was contributed by employees of Omidyar Network India.
 
Applications received: some highlights
 

The 2000+ applications received from across the country provide good insights into the types of non-profit solutions that are being set up.
  • While the majority of proposals were focused on physical health (79%), some (3%) were for addressing mental health challenges too. 
  • Nearly half (49%) the proposals were technology-focused – primarily online and mobile based solutions.
  • The solutions focused on supporting the vulnerable sections – the lower 60% of the country’s income distribution represented by the daily wage earners, vendors, the gig-economy workers, and small businesses.

Commenting on the initiatives in response to Covid-19, Roopa Kudva, Managing Director, Omidyar Network India said, “The response of the nonprofit sector to the current crisis has truly been awe inspiring. The way they have galvanized into action has dispelled many myths associated with the nonprofit sector. NGOs and nonprofits have responded rapidly to provide cost-effective solutions. They are adopting new technologies at a fast pace. They are collaborating with each other to create a more effective response. If they continue to be funded adequately, these organizations will continue to play an increasingly greater role in India’s response to the pandemic both in the medium and the long term.”
 
Profile of proposals approved under RRFI: 
 
The amount of Rs. 10.75 crore has been deployed towards the following mix of themes:
 

  • Direct relief work, grassroots awareness campaigns, on-ground programs to mobilize volunteers (47%)
  • Fact-based inputs to inform the thinking of policy-makers/influencers in supporting the NHB (12%)
  • Data, apps and other technological solutions (27%)
  • Collaborative efforts amongst funders and solution providers (12%)
  • Economic resilience of NHB workers and small businesses (2%)

 
Listed below are the 67 initiatives chosen for funding under the Rapid Response Funding Initiative. They include a wide range of organizations – non-profits, coalitions of NGOs and civil society organizations, for-profit businesses seeking to create non-profit solutions as well as research bodies:
 
 

S.NO ORGANIZATION THEME
1 Aajeevika Bureau Direct relief work, grassroots awareness campaigns, on-ground programs to mobilise volunteers
2 Access Life
3 Action Against Hunger
4 Akshar Foundation
5 Apnalaya
6 Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives (AALI)
7 Azad Foundation
8 Basic Healthcare Services (BHS)
9 Bethany Society
10 Bombay Sarvodaya
11 Calcutta Rescue
12 Centre for Advocacy and Research  (CFAR)
13 Centre for Youth and Social Development
14 Change.org
15 Childline
16 CORO
17 CSE
18 Dakshin Foundation
19 Gram Vaani
20 Gramya Vikash Mancha
21 Involve Learning Solutions Foundation
22 Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation
23 Katha
24 Kaushalya Foundation
25 KeyStone Foundation
26 Learning Curve Life Skills Foundation
27 Manav Lok
28 PARI
29 PRAN (Preservation and Proliferation of Rural Resources and Nature)
30 RCRC
31 RightWalk
32 Rizvi Welfare Trust
33 RGVN
34 Saajha
35 SAFA
36 Sahayog India
37 Sense International India
38 Shishu Sarothi
39 Social Work and Research Center (Barefoot College)
40 Swasthya (Daily Wage Worker)
41 Vaagdharan
42 Waste Management Society
43 Centre for Civil Society Fact-based inputs to inform the thinking of policy-makers/influencers in supporting the NHB
44 CPPR
45 Gaon Connection
46 IDFC/Noora
47 IDR
48 Radio Mewat
49 Rao et al (J-PAL India)
50 SNEHA
51 Tandem Research
52 VIDHI
53 ACT Data, apps and other technological solutions
54 Akshara
55 Haqdarshak
56 JanVikas
57 Million Sparks
58 Meraki
59 Navya
60 Peepul
61 REAP Benefit
62 Saarthi
63 Tech for Good
64 Virohan
65 GiveIndia Collaborative Efforts
66 Milaap
67 Jan Sahas Economic resilience of NHB workers and small businesses


About Omidyar Network India
 
Omidyar Network India invests in bold entrepreneurs who help create a meaningful life for every Indian, especially the hundreds of millions of Indians in low-income and lower-middle-income populations, ranging from the poorest among us to the existing middle class. To drive empowerment and social impact at scale, we work with entrepreneurs in the private, nonprofit and public sectors, who are tackling India’s hardest and most chronic problems. We make equity investments in early stage enterprises and provide grants to nonprofits in the areas of Digital Identity, Education, Emerging Tech, Financial Inclusion, Governance & Citizen Engagement, and Property Rights. Omidyar Network India is part of The Omidyar Group, a diverse collection of companies, organizations and initiatives, supported by philanthropists Pam and Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay.

