NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced virtual ‘FutureReady Fest’, an initiative to encourage students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future ready programs, together with their regular studies and academic curriculum.

NIIT will organize virtual sessions on NIIT Digital, it’s online platform for students nationally, wherein industry experts will deliver sessions on new-age career programmes including Full Stack Java Programming, Digital Marketing and Branding, Python Programming and Data Exploration in Python, Programme in Banking & Finance, amongst others.

During the virtual #FutureReady Fest, NIIT will also organize expert webinar sessions on trending topics including – Compliance mindset for Banking, Careers in Market research, Visual Thinking, Resume Building, SDLC Lifecycle, to help students get a peek into the careers of the future.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, “Having received enormous positive feedback from aspiring professionals and industry on our ‘Future Ready Talent’ initiative over the last 12 months, we are now providing the courses virtually, through NIIT Digital platform. Through this initiative we aim to deliver aspirational career programs for the students, matching the future-ready talent requirements of the industry.”

According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 % in 2018 to 33 % in 2022. Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.

Under the initiative NIIT is offering free Micro Programme on Digital Marketing & Branding, Information Technology, Banking and Finance, and Accounts and Analytics. These are short term programs, delivered by industry experts.

The duration of each program varies from course to course. Students can visit the www.niit.com/india/Future-Ready-Fest/ to apply for the programmes. The students will receive a participation certificate after the completion of the course.

NIIT’s ‘Future Ready Talent’ is an initiative where seminars are held nationally along with Industry deliberations & conferences. Successful leaders from diverse fields shared their experiences with the students, educating them about the importance of new-age future ready careers, as also deliberating what it will take for aspiring professionals to be Future Ready.