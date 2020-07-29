Talking about the New Education Policy 2020, Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd. & Founder, NIIT University said, “India’s much-awaited ‘New Education Policy (NEP)’, in spirit a harbinger of directional change and sectoral reforms, is expected to open fresh avenues for India’s education sector in the 21st century. Particularly welcoming for the industry are its focus on use of technology for seamless learning, holistic, multidisciplinary education from the under graduation level itself, institutional and academic autonomy as well as an independent National Research Foundation. The intent of spending six percent of GDP on education will make the defining change. ”

About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has two main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group and Skills & Careers Business.

Visit us at: www.niit.com

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/niitltd

