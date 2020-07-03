BMW India

BMW Group India strengthens its pre-owned car business.



Complete peace of mind: Finest range of pre-owned and certified BMW vehicles.

BMW Group India announced the opening of its new BMW Premium Selection (BPS) facility in Bengaluru. The largest BPS facility in India is hosted by Navnit Motors and will display a wide range of pre-owned BMW vehicles. The facility is located at No. 40/66, Sonnappana Halli Bethahalasoor Post, New Airport Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 562157.



The facility is headed by Mr. Sharad Kachalia, Dealer Principal, Navnit Motors. Navnit Motors also represents BMW India with sales and service outlets in Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mumbai.



Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Premium Selection offers an entry into the world of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ for our discerning consumers with complete peace of mind. Each pre-owned vehicle sold under the BMW Premium Selection promises to be a best pick in terms of value, quality and service in the used car market. There is a massive potential in the premium pre-owned car market in India and Bengaluru is one of the key markets for BMW India. With the launch of Navnit Motors – BMW Premium Selection, we are setting a new benchmark in the premium pre-owned car market and bringing JOY closer to our potential customers.”



Mr. Sharad Kachalia, Dealer Principal, Navnit Motors said, “It gives us great Joy to add another important dimension to our business with the launch of the largest BPS facility in India. Strategically located alongside our service workshop, we are certain that the facility will become a choice destination for prospects who want to join the world of BMW. With our deep understanding of the luxury automotive market as well as the pre-owned category in the region, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India.”



Since its launch in 2011, BMW Group India has established 24 BPS facilities across the country. BPS offers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history about servicing, maintenance and repairs.



The strategically located facility is spread across a total area of 7,500 sq. ft. with a 15 car display, sales lounge and customer lounge. With the industry-leading Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data. Additionally, the user friendly interface offers visitors a broad range of search functionalities to select their favourite vehicle.



A range of individual and attractive financing options are available for BPS vehicles. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs and future plans. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.



All cars selected under BMW Premium Selection are less than five years old and would have clocked under 100,000 kms. These vehicles come with upto 24 months warranty. BPS owners also have the option of taking BMW India Roadside Assistance which is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools and equipment and diligently follow the social distancing norms as per the government authorities.



