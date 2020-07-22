MoEngage
|
Intelligent customer engagement platform MoEngage announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. These changes come on the heels of its sixth anniversary, when the company is evolving its product offerings and rapidly expanding its global reach.
Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo reflects MoEngage’s vision of building the world’s most trusted customer engagement platform. It is a wordmark in deep blue, with the customer at the center of the letter “O”, representing the company’s core promise of enabling brands to become truly customer-obsessed. The company’s new website highlights the full suite of engagement and analytics solutions it offers as well as solutions for seven industries, including Banking and Ed Tech. Its flagship community initiative #GROWTH is also available online, enabling free access to on-demand webcasts, playbooks and upcoming events in one place.
Commenting on the appointments, Mr Dodda said, “I am delighted to welcome our new leaders to MoEngage. As we continue to build on our success as a leading customer engagement platform and a customer-first organization, bringing leaders with deep industry and domain experience is absolutely critical. I am confident that in their new roles, Atma, Saurabh and Yash will execute strategies that deliver compelling value to our customers.”
MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the user-obsessed. With AI-powered customer journey orchestration, personalization capabilities, and in-built analytics, MoEngage is tailored specifically to cater to your user-driven needs and enables hyper-personalization at scale across mobile, email, web, SMS and messaging channels. Fortune 500 brands and enterprises across 35+ countries such as Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone and McAfee along with internet-first brands such as Flipkart, Ola, OYO, Bigbasket, and Tokopedia use MoEngage to orchestrate their cross-channel campaigns and engage efficiently with their customers. To learn more about omnichannel customer engagement with MoEngage, visit our website www.moengage.com.
|
Alen Hilary,
|Image Caption : MoEngage’s New Logo
|click for high-res image