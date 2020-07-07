Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies, has been recognised in the top 5 among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The recognition is a testament to the rich culture of the organization that values respect, transparency, collaboration and empowerment. Modicare is the third company of Modi Enterprises, after Indofil Industries Limited and Godfrey Phillips India that has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and reflects the commitment of the group towards its employees.



The awarding organization, Great Place to Work® Institute, is the ‘Global Authority’ for creating, sustaining and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. Over 1000 organizations applied for this assessment and after months of rigorous screening, only the best made the cut. The study represents the voice of more than 21 lakh employees across 21+ industries. Modicare has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and has excelled in the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry.



“This is a moment of pride for me and everyone who is a part of this Modicare family to be recognized by the Great Place to Work®. Modicare, as an organization, is based on the concept of Samirness which is centred around a Greek word called Meraki – whatever you do, do it with love & creativity. We believe in love, care, and giving back to our people & the community and these are our guiding values which have brought us this far and will continue to take us to greater heights,” Mr. Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited commented.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Rahul Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Modicare Limited said, “This is a testimony to our high performance & high trust culture that we have built over the years in line with our Founder’s vision. It is also a testimony to our strong sales momentum which over the last 4 years has catapulted our business more than 10 times. Even during these COVID times, we have been able to actually edge past our pre-COVID topline & bottom-line numbers significantly.”



To combat COVID-19 pandemic, Modicare, being a people-first company took various measures to ensure the safeguarding of their employees, physically and mentally. From weekly townhalls and COVID insurance to doctor on call facility and internal campaigns around mental health, Modicare’s HR team took all the extra steps for the welfare of their employees.



To know more about Modicare’s journey to the #50GreatWorkplaces, click here.”

About Modicare Limited

Modicare was launched on 30th March 1996 by Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director to give ‘Azadi’ to every Indian and to make their dreams come true. This year is even more special as Modicare has entered its Silver Jubilee Year. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India’s 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Today, Modicare's Compensation Plan is one of the highest paying plans in the country. This plan has changed the lives of lakhs of people through higher earnings, cars, houses, foreign trips to name a few. Modicare offers over 250 products, 425+ SKUs across 12 categories – Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, Jewellery, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Accessories, and Agriculture. The company offers international quality products at Indian prices with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Modicare is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. With over 32,00,000 consultants and over 2,50,000+ new joinees each month, Modicare is growing at an aggressive pace & is changing the lives of many Indians.

It has a national presence through its 7000+ Distribution Points and over 45 Modicare Lifestyle Centres and Modicare Success Centres.

Modicare is the founding member of the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the Direct Selling Industry in India.

For more information, visit https://www.modicare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india/?hl=en