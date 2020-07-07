Modicare Limited
Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies, has been recognised in the top 5 among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The recognition is a testament to the rich culture of the organization that values respect, transparency, collaboration and empowerment. Modicare is the third company of Modi Enterprises, after Indofil Industries Limited and Godfrey Phillips India that has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and reflects the commitment of the group towards its employees.
Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Rahul Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Modicare Limited said, “This is a testimony to our high performance & high trust culture that we have built over the years in line with our Founder’s vision. It is also a testimony to our strong sales momentum which over the last 4 years has catapulted our business more than 10 times. Even during these COVID times, we have been able to actually edge past our pre-COVID topline & bottom-line numbers significantly.”
Modicare was launched on 30th March 1996 by Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director to give ‘Azadi’ to every Indian and to make their dreams come true. This year is even more special as Modicare has entered its Silver Jubilee Year. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India’s 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute.
Today, Modicare's Compensation Plan is one of the highest paying plans in the country. This plan has changed the lives of lakhs of people through higher earnings, cars, houses, foreign trips to name a few. Modicare offers over 250 products, 425+ SKUs across 12 categories – Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, Jewellery, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Accessories, and Agriculture. The company offers international quality products at Indian prices with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Modicare is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. With over 32,00,000 consultants and over 2,50,000+ new joinees each month, Modicare is growing at an aggressive pace & is changing the lives of many Indians.
It has a national presence through its 7000+ Distribution Points and over 45 Modicare Lifestyle Centres and Modicare Success Centres.
Modicare is the founding member of the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the Direct Selling Industry in India.
