Danone India’s leading health drink Protinex, continues on its mission to create awareness about protein and its impact on health. As per a study conducted by IMRB in 2017, seven out of ten Indians were found to consume a protein deficient diet and were unaware about their protein requirements. Protinex has been highlighting the role of protein in maintaining good health at every life stage since 2017, with the launch of The Protein Week, (TPW) and other protein education initiatives in partnership with nutrition experts. The Protein Week, organized from July 24 to 30, is an initiative from Danone India to raise awareness around the relevance of protein, in overall health and immunity.



This year, Protinex has developed a first-of-its-kind Immuno- Nutrient Calculator, which helps people assess the intake of relevant nutrients in their daily diet that support immunity and enables them to take necessary steps to improve their nutrient intake for building immunity. The calculator developed in association with nutrition experts from Fitterfly has been made available for the use of the public on the Protinex website. Protinex will also offer the first 5000 users of the calculator, a personalized consultation with a nutritionist, during which they will be provided with a detailed diet plan and nutrition tips for a month, helping them to incorporate key nutrients in their daily diet. The Immuno- Nutrient Calculator has a database which includes 7000+ foods and recipes developed using credible sources viz. Nutritive Value of Indian Foods (National Institute of Nutrition), IFCT (Indian Food Composition Tables, NIN), USDA (U.S. Dept of Agriculture) and standardized recipes in the lab. The nutrient recommendations reflecting in the report are based on Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for Indians, Indian Council of Medical Research and Institute of Medicine, USA.



The Immuno- Nutrient Calculator is very user-friendly. It pulls the nutrient profile of the food consumed by a person in a day and calculate the amount of immuno- nutrients in them. The key 11 immuno- nutrients captured by the calculator are protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folic acid, iron, copper and zinc.



User can see the result which will comprise of these nutrients and their consumption vs recommended value. It also gives an option to know more about the common foods that are good sources of these Immuno-Nutrients.



Mr. Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India, said “With a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Protinex aims to educate adults about the role of protein in overall health across life stages. The Immuno -Nutrient Calculator developed by Protinex in collaboration with nutrition experts, is an easy solution to monitor one’s diet, and improve intake of protein and key micronutrients that support immune function. Through our heritage brand Protinex, we will continue to innovate and offer solutions that address local needs and promote healthier diets.”



Serving Indians for the last six decades, Protinex a leader in adult nutrition segment, has been working towards inspiring healthier eating and drinking habits among Indian consumers. Protinex offers a diverse portfolio of protein choices suited for customized needs, tastes & lifestyles, such as Protinex Original with hydrolysed protein, Tasty Chocolate, Protinex Vanilla Delight, Protinex Mango, Protinex Kesar Badam, Protinex Lite (scientifically formulated Zero Added Sugar variant), Protinex Mama: Specialized protein nutrition for pregnant women & lactating mothers etc.