Manya–The Princeton Review, a leading study abroad company in India specialising in international admissions consulting & standardised test preparation is holding the Virtual Global Admissions Fair’20 on 26th July, from 1 pm to 6 pm. More than 30+ universities will be participating from top international study destinations including Canada, UK, Germany, Australia & US.

The Virtual Global Admissions Fair will be a unique opportunity for study abroad aspirants to learn all about the latest policies & universities' updates, visa updates, admissions requirements, standardised tests, scholarships & fee waivers, post-study work rights and above all job opportunities. Any doubts or apprehensions about studying abroad, especially during the current scenario, will be addressed by Manya experts and university representatives.

Students will be able to leverage the platform for:



Expert Guidance

Profile Evaluation

Course Selection

Application Assistance

Scholarships &

Visa Assistance



Aradhana Mahna, MD of Manya Education, says “We are pleased to announce the 1st edition of Virtual Global Admissions Fair bringing study abroad aspirants and international universities on a common platform. In the current scenario, when all of us are witnessing an influx of government policies, student visas & admissions updates from all over the world, this platform will enable students to meet one–on-one with representatives ensuring their study abroad dream is intact.”



Some of the well-known universities such as North-Eastern University, University of Cincinnati, Colorado State University, State University, Kent State University, Grand Valley State University, Pittsburgh, Northern Arizona University, Middlesex University – London, Dublin City University, Nipissing University, Mount Allison University, ISC Paris Business School, Yorkville University, Audencia Business School – France and many others are participating.



Students seeking admission to the world’s most reputed universities can register themselves for this Virtual Global Admissions Fair. Post registration, students will receive an invite link to join the fair on the scheduled time.

Click here to Register

About Manya Education

Manya Education Private Limited (MEPL) offers end-to-end education-related services encompassing test preparation, admissions consulting services, English language training, career assessment and international internship opportunities for study abroad aspirants. Founded in 2002, Manya holds an impeccable track record of enabling more than two lac students to accomplish their study abroad dreams.



Manya has formed long-lasting global alliances with several market leaders in the education industry in order to maximise the benefits of its large service portfolio. Their list of esteemed partners and affiliations includes – The Princeton Review (TPR), Cambridge University Press (CUP), Admissionado, and British Council to name a few. Manya has also forged 600+ partnerships with international universities.

https://www.manyagroup.com/

