NJ Shivoham

Canada-based Nipun Joshi, founder of njShivoham – a portal specializing in Vedic and mystic sciences including astrology and palmistry – has partnered with Dominiche Productions Pvt. Ltd., a leading production house in India producing and managing SVOD (subscription-based video on demand) astrology content across DTH & OTT platforms.



On the shows being telecasted on July 3 and July 4, 2020, Nipun is going to be talking to his viewers on topics like astrology, tarot reading, numerology and Hindu Vedic wisdom while also discussing the scientific relevance of Vedic studies.



“I am looking forward to my association with Dominiche Productions because we share the same passion — a love for the mystical, spiritual world. A lot of people are curious about this world but are not well informed about the science behind it. Through these shows, I hope to enrich the viewers about rich Hindu Vedic wisdom that forms the base of astrology, palmistry or any other such mystic sciences. Viewers can know more about the pristine teachings of our sages and their scientific relevance in current times,” said Nipun Joshi, life coach and Founder, njShivoham.



Nipun was drawn to the spiritual, mystical world first as a volunteer at the Art of Living Foundation eight years ago. Since then, he has become a known name in the field. Formerly a technology and business management graduate having worked on the corporate world for a few years, Nipun has become a full-time YouTuber making tutorial videos on astrology, tarot and palmistry since 2016. He currently has 326k subscribers on his YouTube Channel and also provides personalized psychic readings across the world through his website.



The details of the shows are as follows:



The shows that are being telecasted on July 3rd and 4th, 2020 as per the below slots:

July 3rd – 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM, 6.30 PM, 8 PM, 9.30 PM, and 11 PM

– 12.30 AM, 2 AM, 3.30 AM, 5 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM, 6.30 PM, 8 PM, 9.30 PM, and 11 PM Channel Name – Jyotish Duniya | Channel Number – 129 (Dish TV) and 204 (Videocon D2H)

– Jyotish Duniya | – 129 (Dish TV) and 204 (Videocon D2H) Channel Name – Astrovaani. | Channel Number – 673 (Airtel Digital TV) Social Media Handle for Nipun Facebook | YouTube (Hindi Channel) | YouTube (English Channel) | Instagram | Linkedin