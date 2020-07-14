Jefferies Group LLC (“Jefferies Group”) announced today that, effective August 24, 2020, Matthew Larson will become Jefferies Group’s Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Teresa Gendron, who has been Jefferies Group’s Interim Financial Officer since the untimely illness and death of its former CFO, Peg Broadbent.

Mr. Larson is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Barclays Americas, as well as CFO of Barclays PLC’s Global Markets business. Previously, Mr. Larson was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs where he held several roles in the Finance Division. Mr. Larson, a Certified Public Accountant, graduated from Idaho State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Rich Handler, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferies Group, and Brian Friedman, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Jefferies, stated: “We are very pleased that Matt will soon become Jefferies Group’s CFO. Matt’s experience and skills make him well qualified to be our CFO and to oversee our corporate support functions. We want to thank Teri for the tremendous support she has given Jefferies Group as its interim CFO. We look forward to Teri and Matt working closely together as the respective CFOs of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Jefferies Group.”

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

