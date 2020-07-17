Artis
|
Artis is an audio company, bringing listeners a range of products that deliver a sound experience that is worth falling in love with! That's the space their brand campaign ‘Love Your Sound – Artis’ comes from. Artis launched this campaign, by converting their Instagram profile page into an Artis #ArtisSoundStation, where 7 tiles were transformed into the 7 notes of music. What better way to share their love than celebrating the very notes that give birth to sound? And it’s never been done before!
At Artis we believe sound is an art. This art is being delivered across India, for over two decades through Artis wired earphones, Earbuds, Neckbands, Party Speakers, Sound bars and Bluetooth speakers that offer a rich, clear and powerful sound experience. It’s the sound quality and features that we believe our customers deserve. With music, shows, movies and conversations filling our world like never before, sound has become the soul of this experience. We, at Artis, hear you and bring you sound that you can fall in love with. #LoveYourSound.
|
Rohit Kerkar, Managing Director Digital Strings, ,+91-9819457045
|Image Caption : For the first ever time, create music on the Insta grid!
|click for high-res image
|Video Caption : Varun Parikh is Founder and Engineer at Bay Owl studios and he recently collaborated with #ArtisSoundStation to create this beautiful melody. You can too, by long pressing the #ArtisSoundStation tiles on our profile page to play your notes and create your own tunes! Like Varun, you can simply download an app that lets you edit and record your video and post it with #LoveYourSound
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/Tq26IpG0iik