The International Monetary Fund projected a global growth of -4.9% for this year, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than April 2020 forecast. In this backdrop, being cautious with money is a prerequisite, and investors need to save a portion of their monthly income. Fortunately, despite rate cuts in the recent times, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers one of the best interest rates of up to 7.35% on their Fixed Deposit.

Both new and existing customers looking to grow their savings can get high FD rates of up to 7.10%, with additional interest rate benefit of 0.10% on investing through Bajaj Finance online FD. This deposit works best for senior citizens who get a 0.25% rate boost with FD interest rates of up to 7.35%.

By picking the right tenor with the FD interest rate calculator, households can plan for their financial goals. To understand how this FD yields one of the best returns, here’s a table with earnings forecasted for different customer types, investing Rs.5,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for 5 years.



Mode of Investment Tenure (years) Investment amount (Rs.) Interest rate Interest payout (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) Offline (Via BFL branches) 5 5,00,000 7.10% 2,04,559 7,04,559 Online (Via BFL Website) 5 5,00,000 7.20% 2,07,854 7,07,854 Offline/online (For Senior Citizens) 5 5,00,000 7.35% 2,12,821 7,12,821



From the above table, it can be deduced that customers below 60 years of age, who choose to invest online can not only reap the convenience of an end-to-end online FD process, but also get higher FD interest rates. In the above example, the same customer can earn Rs. 16,477 more for the same investment amount and tenure, by investing online.

In addition to lucrative returns, Bajaj Finance promises investment safety as it has stability ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, which are the highest in their respective categories. As the only NBFC with ‘0 unclaimed deposits’ in India, this company ensures timely payments and default-free experience for customers.

Additionally, the convenient Bajaj Finance online FD facility is an end-to-end paperless journey that enables customers to invest from the comfort of their homes.

Keeping these benefits in mind, lock into a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit and watch savings grow. Moreover, this investment gives access to liquidity via premature withdrawals and also allows one to avail an easy online loan against Fixed Deposit. This makes it one of the best options to park contingency funds, which can be used over time to fund emergencies.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in