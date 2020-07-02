India Global Week

​July 9-11, 2020 – 3 days of incisive debate and deliberations

High-profile strategic experts among 250+ speakers, headlined by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar

5,000+ global participants and 75+ virtual sessions

#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020 has been devised as the biggest-ever international event on India’s globalisation, to be held between July 9 and 11.



Over the course of these three days, the summit will offer a platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as we look ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19.



Organised by the UK-headquartered media house India Inc. Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the Indian Diaspora. It will also feature high-powered country sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK.



India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar; India’s Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal ; the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin ; and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be joined by a host of strategic, business and professional experts, including Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh; Former CIA Chief General David Petraeus; Ayushman Bharat CEO Dr. Indu Bhushan; Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar; Leader of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru; Classical Indian Danseuse Madhu Nataraj; and Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar; to name a few.



Setting the stage for the mega event, Manoj Ladwa, India Inc. CEO and Founder, said: “As we emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, let us direct our energies towards understanding challenges and making informed decisions to rebuild in the post-pandemic world. In these three days, we will not only look towards building optimism but also charting a course of action that India can take in concert with global economies to revive and rebuild for a better and brighter future”.



The virtual event will bring together over 5,000 global participants across +75 sessions and +250 speakers for incisive global discussion and lively debate over three invigorating days.



