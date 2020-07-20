Trell

Over 62% of active users on the platform are from Tier-2 cities and beyond

The lifestyle community commerce platform currently has 45M+ downloads with 20M+ Monthly Active Users After the Indian government banned the use of 59 Chinese apps, Trell, a lifestyle blogging platform that allows users to create 3-5-minute original content videos in their native languages, witnessed a huge spike in user base with 5 million new content creators from Tier 1 & Tier-2 cities. The platform has grown 10X since the ban, with a total user base of 45 million+. Some of the top cities on the platform include Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mysuru, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Goa.



With over 530 million internet users, India has the second-largest internet user base in the world today. According to a report by Zinnov, 81% of tier-2 and 80% of tier-3 respondents chose mobile as their preferred platform for consuming online content. Additionally, Video-based content is the most preferred content type, with more than 68% of respondents choosing it over text-based content.



Popularly known as Video Pinterest for Bharat, Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, home-décor and much more. Various parts of the country have shown varied interests in how they create and consume content on the platform. North and North Eastern cities share a common interest in Personal Care, Fashion, and Food. Users in the southern hemisphere share their passion for Recipes, Gadgets, and Yoga (Health & Fitness). Men and Women both from the western parts are consuming skincare and fashion content. Additionally, the platform also allows users to earn rewards, goodies, and vacations through its interface.



Commenting on the escalating user-base, Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder – Trell said, “We have witnessed an extraordinary growth and support from our Indian community. Our primary area of focus at this point is to ensure that our community is growing & fostering and our users have an unmatched experience on the platform by easily sharing their lifestyle tips, stories, and experiences with a like-minded audience. We are focused on building a strong interest and passion-based community of content creators (KOL’s) and their audiences in multiple Indian languages that enable our users to make well informed and suitable purchase decisions for better lifestyle choices.”



Recently, Trell surpassed the Active Users of Social Media giants Twitter and Pinterest in India. Since its inception in 2017, Trell has been committed to serving the Lifestyle content needs of regional consumers across the country with over 62% of its users hailing from tier-2 and beyond. Trell has recently launched its platform in three new languages; Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali making the total count to 8 languages (Additionally, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) active so far. Over the next few months, Trell plans to focus on these new KOL’s and users and ensure that the platform and user experience is smooth and efficient for them. They also plan to launch various new features and tools on the app such as ‘Talk Show Hosting’, ‘Reaction Video Maker’, helping the content creators gain more traction, and create new meaningful content.