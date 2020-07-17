Nightingales, a pioneer in home healthcare in India since 1996, and a leader in home healthcare services, has just launched specially-designed Covid-19 Home Quarantine Care packages for patients that have been advised to quarantine at home during their recovery phase. It has also co-developed a robust digital platform for video and teleconsultations to deliver a safe and seamless clinical care service to its customers at their homes.

These 15-day packages are based on the Clinical Care guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for Covid-19 quarantine. They are designed to provide holistic clinical care for patients, comprising of regular video consultations with physicians and specialists, as well as twice daily online consultations with trained nurses. In addition, health kits accompany the packages, and include monitoring devices, a kit of medicines and a safety supplies kit, depending on the package selected.

There are 3 attractively priced Home Quarantine Care packages to choose from, with prices starting at just Rs. 267 per day:

Nightingales Advantage Quarantine Care package: Priced at Rs. 3,999/- or just Rs. 267 per day, this 15-day care package includes 5 online consultations with a physician, and twice daily online consultations with an experienced nurse, over 15 days. In addition there is also one online consultation each with a nutritionist, psychologist, and physiotherapist, to help the patient during their recovery. Detailed guidelines for patient and family safety, and end of quarantine support is also provided.

Nightingales Advantage Plus Quarantine Care package: Priced at Rs. 7,995/- or Rs. 533 per day, this 15-day care package also includes monitoring devices and a medicines kit, in addition to the online consultations included in the Nightingales Advantage Quarantine Care package.

Nightingales Advantage Plus+ Quarantine Care: Priced at Rs. 11,999 or Rs. 800 per day, this 15-day care package also includes a safety supplies kit in addition to the inclusions of the Nightingales Advantage Plus Quarantine Care package.

Explaining the genesis of the home quarantine care offering, Dr Sweta Choudhary, Head – Medical Products & Services at Nightingales said, "As the pioneers in home healthcare and having provided high quality care to over 500,000 patients, it was only natural for us at Nightingales to step up and serve the needs of patients that have been advised home quarantine to recover from Covid-19. This led us to develop a clinically-strong quarantine care offering and also to price it very attractively, so that it can benefit the maximum number of patients across India. We are very heartened by the positive response and feedback we have received from patients so far."

In addition, Nightingales also offers scalable Quarantine Care packages to housing societies, apartment associations and corporates for their employees. These include regular monitoring of patients through online consultations with doctors and nurses, as well as providing monitoring devices, medicines, and safety supplies, and also facilitating Covid-19 testing on request.

About Nightingales Home Health Services

Nightingales Home Health Services (a Mahindra collaboration) is a Medwell Ventures- owned brand with over two decades of pioneering experience in India. It has developed a strong focus on specialty home healthcare services in chronic diseases including pulmonology, cardiology, neurology, metabolic diseases, orthopaedics, geriatrics, and post-operative rehabilitation.

Additional services including remote health monitoring, diagnostics and wellness therapeutics that provide holistic patient care. Nightingales ensures excellence in patient health outcomes through a validated protocol and care plan approach for chronic diseases. Nightingales has also built relationships with key medical technology providers to enhance its reach and service delivery.

Nightingales aims to establish a home healthcare delivery network across Indian metro cities to serve a subscriber base of over 1 million families. It currently employs over 750 full-time healthcare professionals across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. Medwell Ventures recently expanded its presence in Home Health Services by acquiring a controlling stake in Medwell SA, a market leader in South Africa.