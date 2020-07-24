Hiranandani Communities
Hiranandani Trust School, Panvel has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence, under the aegis of National Education Excellence Awards, 2020 for ‘Best Preschool in Navi Mumbai’. The idea is to identify, promote and encourage excellence in education and learning. Hiranandani Communities takes pride in receiving this honorary accolade for getting recognized and rewarded for its exemplary and innovative work in the Education stream.
The award has been conferred by Praxis Media Private Limited in association with Education Connect. The prestigious National Education Excellence Awards were announced on June 30, 2020 to celebrate and honor 25 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the education sector with vision and inspiration. The initiative was supported by ‘The Excelligent’ – Online Magazine Partner, Lawspective Consulting LLP – Knowledge Partner, Education Connect – Brand Partner and Global Brands Network – Associate Partner, all of who echoed the same objective of education excellence. Hiranandani Trust School, Panvel has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence, under the aegis of National Education Excellence Awards, 2020 for ‘Best Preschool in Navi Mumbai’.
