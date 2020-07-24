Hiranandani Trust School, Panvel has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence, under the aegis of National Education Excellence Awards, 2020 for ‘Best Preschool in Navi Mumbai’. The idea is to identify, promote and encourage excellence in education and learning. Hiranandani Communities takes pride in receiving this honorary accolade for getting recognized and rewarded for its exemplary and innovative work in the Education stream.



The school is located in Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel; which is the latest in a line of mixed- use integrated townships curated under Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani vision. The vision is to provide a comprehensive ecosystem with all socio-civic fabric and best in class amenities at One stop destination. Effective Education Institution is top most priority when it comes to shaping young minds who reflects the future of India. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities on rejoicing the accolade received says that, “While the team is delighted with the award conferred on the Pre-school which fulfils the objective of ‘education excellence’, I believe that a sound education system depends on the strong foundation. Hiranandani Group has always believed to strive towards excellence in every sphere of its development and offer value proposition to its customer.”



As an integrated township, Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel is growing along predetermined parameters; the Hiranandani Trust School has been catering to students not just from the township but also neighbouring areas in Panvel/ Navi Mumbai. The sheer hard work of the team has resulted in the Certificate of Excellence and shall continue to enhance the living standards by all means and ways.

About the Award

The award has been conferred by Praxis Media Private Limited in association with Education Connect. The prestigious National Education Excellence Awards were announced on June 30, 2020 to celebrate and honor 25 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the education sector with vision and inspiration. The initiative was supported by 'The Excelligent' – Online Magazine Partner, Lawspective Consulting LLP – Knowledge Partner, Education Connect – Brand Partner and Global Brands Network – Associate Partner, all of who echoed the same objective of education excellence.