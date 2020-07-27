Digitalization and Digitization though used interchangeably by all of us meaning the use of Digital Methods to improve our business core system. Undoubtedly, the incumbent Indian govt has aimed a great vision like Digital India. The aim is to transform the nation digitally by infusing technology in the way of our living and business models. The impact of Digitalization mapped is far outreached to disrupt economic growth. The innovative technologies have absolutely redefined the global interface in this unprecedented time.

Today digitalization is disrupting every industry across the globe along with one’s way of living. Digitization is recognised as a global phenomenon and its transforming importance is expected in the future. Real estate being no exception, it had to adapt and get accustomed to the new rule of business operations. The future of real estate and the utilized technologies appears to be mainly known buzzwords like building information modelling (BIM), internet of things (IoT), augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), big data analytics, 3D-printing, cloud solutions, block chain technologies and smart automation concepts. These technologies seem to quickly integrate in the future business models and trends for companies to structure and classify their future potential. Many new proptechs have mushroomed to change gears of the real estate sector into this digital era. Hence, the development of alternative business models will become essential for real estate business.

Following the industry cue, Hiranandani Group has taken lead in setting up trends to ‘Go Digital’. It is a step to get sync with the post RERA world of transparency and accountability in customer experience. Being Pioneer in in developing Mixed-Used Integrated township in India, the company has a proven track record of future centric developments. In wake of COVID Pandemic crisis, where the world is routed to embrace technology in daily as well as work life. When every challenge is an opportunity in disguise, the group quickly rejigges its digital presence to revamp its customer interface. The company’s newly launched digital platform ‘Hiranandanioffers.com’ brought a range of Hiranandani homes under one roof for the best customer experience.

The objective of the platform is to adapt modern technology to offer customers an unique buying experience. It charts down the gamut of properties available right from the under-construction to ready to move in across its flagship projects Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Hiranandani Estate and One Hiranandani Parks, Thane. The comfort and convenience of virtual visit to platter of properties on the finger tips is surely a leapfrog tech-experience. Staying ahead of the curve makes the company earn the tag of trend setter, wherein Hiranandanioffers.com is the fruition of our endeavours to stay ahead of both, progressing industry trends and evolving customer needs much prior to pandemic outbreak. The platform offers features embedded like complete transparency in inventory, download quotations, 3 D views, augmented & virtual tour of the apartments, project layouts, digital payment gateway, online booking system etc. The pre-researched property is cutting edge with profound product awareness and track record of the developer in driving perception and enabling quick decision.

The group philosophy stands true to its commitment of customer integration and testimonial to its wellbeing. The new tech era epitomizes a digital world where social distancing norms will be part of New Normal life. Time being a precious and rare commodity; the virtual pre visit shall be an integral part of business continuity plans across Industries, real estate being no exception.