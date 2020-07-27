WE R Wellness
WE R Wellness, India’s first online Ayurveda-tech wellness Startup launched its operations today. Inspired by the goodness of India’s ancient Ayurveda techniques, the firm has been started by experienced Ayurveda specialist Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi, seasoned business leader in the tech space Rajat Sharma and former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who has been earmarked to play a vital role towards the launch of the brand’s unique Sports Ayurveda program. The premise of the brand is to implement authentic Ayurveda wellness through Artificial intelligence in health technology, enabling healthy and fulfilling lives to India and beyond.
The Immunity and Sports Ayurveda programs by We R Wellness are aimed at ensuring a Healthy and Active India for the 21st century. The brand looks to pioneer itself in utilizing Ayurveda in the sports industry. This premium Ayurveda startup aims to position India as a global destination across Natural sports recovery, injury management and performance enhancement through natural means of Ayurveda. According to the ancient scripts, Ayurveda believes in ensuring that it reaches each individual who is seeking a healthy body and mind. We R Wellness aims to use this principle in its corporate and sports programs which enables successful results.
Speaking on the launch and his recent association with We R Wellness, the renowned South African, Jonty Rhodes said, “Most of us struggle to keep fitness as a priority in our lives and we struggle to keep work-life balance and in this journey, we lost the importance of being fit and healthy. Most employees keep their occupation as their primary focused over health. Under such circumstances what corporates need to understand is that healthy employees lead to better productivity which facilitates greater growth. I am a strong believer of Ayurveda which I believe; can play a vital role to lead us towards a healthier lifestyle. In addition to this, our Sports Ayurveda program epitomizes our thought of combining technology with Ayurveda to ensure a healthy lifestyle to the sports men and women of India. The program focuses on how Ayurveda can help sports athletes to be fitter, stronger and enables recuperation in a safer and non-invasive manner.”
Veteran Ayurveda specialist and the Co-Founder We R Wellness Dr Onkar, said, “It’s truly a momentous day for us to launch India’s first online Ayurvedic tech wellness startup. Our main objective for launching this brand is to implement Ayurveda wellness through health-technology, enabling healthy and fulfilling lives to our fellow Indians. We have been privileged to have a phenomenal partner like Jonty onboard. He is a firm believer and follower of Ayurveda. Currently, the emphasis across the globe is to ensure optimum immunity. Our ability of utilizing Ayurveda, fortifies our immunity program, thus enabling people to work and live in a safe environment.”
