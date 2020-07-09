Corona has long been synonymous with the beach and natural world. After months of lockdown, the brand wants to reconnect people with the outdoors, which is now more beautiful than ever. To get the world back outside and exploring nature with care, Corona is launching a travel platform called “Rediscover Paradise”. The new platform is aimed to encourage domestic travel through the launch of a new film plus partnerships with local travel companies to help support the struggling tourism industry.

In its new spot, “Never This Beautiful’, Corona sheds light on the beauty of the outdoors, while also encouraging the world to take care of nature as it begins to spend more time exploring. Nature’s never been this great, let’s make sure we keep it this way. The video can be viewed on YouTube.com/Corona.

“After months of staying indoors, we want the world to get outside with a new appreciation for nature,” said Felipe Ambra, Corona Global VP. “By launching this platform, our hope is to get people back to the beautiful places they want to spend time in and provide some financial relief to an industry we connect with.”

The “Rediscover Paradise” platform is being established to encourage people to take that first step in getting back to travel, starting with rediscovering their own countries again first. Globally, the tourism sector is expected to see a decline of around 400 million tourist arrivals across the globe this year1. As part of the program, the brand is booking over 14,000 hotel rooms at over 1,000 hotels worldwide, and facilitating discounts at thousands more, providing relief to the beleaguered travel industry.

Corona is first rolling out its program in select countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Chile and Canada, where local teams are developing platforms in partnership with booking companies, such as Culture Trip, Kayak, Smartrip, Thrillophilia, and more. In some markets, the platform will serve as an open source site for hotels to offer discounted rates and forego fees often associated with popular booking sites.

Additionally, Corona will be giving some of its pre-purchased rooms away as part of travel packages through trade and social promotions. These efforts will complement a range of initiatives the brand is also implementing to stimulate local tourism and outdoor experiences, including the re-launch of its Corona Sunsets event franchise where allowed.

