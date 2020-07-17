RPMG Digitech
“Plans are of little importance, but planning is essential.” ― Winston Churchill. The whole buzz around this year’s board results is finally over after a season of nervousness and uncertainty. Amidst the pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE on Monday.
The 18-year-old, who studied commerce, narrated her entire experience -from the start of her academic year to the results. On sharing her success mantra, she said, "Hard work and steadiness is the key to success. Students should be organized from day one of the board preparation.”
Below is a Q&A with Priyanka where she narrated her success story and her journey through conquering her board exams.
Honestly speaking, I was very confident about my result because I had written my exams very well. Therefore, when I finally saw my score, I was thrilled that my strategy worked well.
Indubitably, my teachers for the academic support and family for the moral support they provided throughout my journey. The school also played a significant role in preparing the students for boards. From providing a healthy environment to conducting motivational assemblies, the school management was beneficial. I would like to thank the Principal ma'am for their kind help, the support provided to us, and a pleasant learning environment.
In the monthly tests and pre-boards, I was not able to perform excellently, but my teachers were so encouraging of me. My teachers have always been encouraging of me, and they always advised to be confident and do multiple revisions with a focus on basic concepts.
I still remember those days when I used to face a lot of difficulty in Accountancy and Economics, but my teachers were always there to solve my doubts and encourage me. They always believed in me.
My strategy was to have long term goals and then to break them into daily, achievable goals.
My study hours differed because of the tuition's test series and routine schedules. But on average, I tried to manage 4-5 hours on all working days. I used to study more briefly and with full focus on weekends for straight 7-8 hours.
The answer writing style is essential for boards. I learned this hard lesson by my school teachers, who guided me to write an accurate answer by ruling out all the possible mistakes. I tried to complete sentences instead of half-ones. I followed the Intro – Body – Conclusion format and wrote in points.
I would like to tell all the students that except for Accountancy, I did not study from reference books for any other subject. For the practice of questions in Accountancy and numerical in Economics, I used to refer to questions from other books. NCERT books are more than sufficient and clear the concepts in the best possible way.
I planned the time I would devote to each subject. I consider myself extremely fortunate because I was able to concentrate and focus on my studies with the help of my teachers and family. In the last few tests, I was able to score well, which was a morale booster.
I used to analyze where my demotivation is coming from, and I worked on that. Solving the problem, which is the reason behind the lack of motivation, is very important. There was always a latent desire to prepare for boards, but the desire got wings when my teachers believed in me and started working hard with me. Time management, Patience, and perseverance are the sine qua non for this exam.
Speaking on guiding students for their exams, he continues, “I have been into this profession for five years. After watching students from close quarters, I've understood the challenges students face with all the possible distractions present in their surroundings in this era of fast internet. I believe the traditional way of doing studies is still the best, and one should maintain a close amalgam between them.”
Priyanka has made her school proud. All in all, she got the right equilibrium at home and school; she is grateful to her parents for providing her the much-needed moral and emotional support and her teachers for extending a helping hand in academics.
Muskan Chhajer,
|Image Caption : PRIYANKA RATNU
|click for high-res image