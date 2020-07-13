Coca-Cola India along with partner United Way Mumbai today initiated its PPE and hygiene kit distribution in Gurugram as the beginning of its COVID-19 relief efforts for front line warriors in Haryana.

The Haryana relief program, was announced in the presence of Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Honorable Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri V.S Kundu, IAS, CEO, GMDA, Shri Ashok Sangwan, IAS, Commissioner Division Gurugram, Shri Amit Khatri, IAS, DC Gurugram and CMO Dr. Yadav along with Shri Kapil Kumria, United Way Delhi Board Chair and Sachin Golwakar, CEO, United Way Delhi.

As a part of the Haryana relief initiative, Coca-Cola India and United Way Mumbai along with support from partner NGO United Way Delhi have commenced PPE and Hygiene aid kits distribution drive at Civil Hospital Gurugram. Through this distribution, a total of 1000+ healthcare workers across six hospitals and 9700 sanitation workers are expected to benefit in the state of Haryana. The support includes provision of essential PPE kits, hygiene aids and medical supplies to protect our frontline warriors as also curb the spread of coronavirus. This initiative is a part of Coca-Cola's commitment of INR 100 crores towards helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.

Present at the event through video conferencing, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Honorable Chief Minister of Haryana said, “I extend gratitude to the partners for collaborating and putting their foot forth in the present tragic times. The PPEs, sanitizers, masks, ICU beds, gloves, and other consumables are very integral to our mission against COVID. United Way Delhi and partners are doing good work in this direction.”

Acknowledging the partnership, Shri Kundu, IAS, CEO, GMDA spoke on the importance of collaborative efforts towards tackling COVID-19. “With the spread of the pandemic, it is important to stand together. We are happy to partner with United Way Delhi and express gratitude for their dedicated intervention for the hospitals and health workers in Haryana”, Kundu added.

As the need to step up relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Coca-Cola in India has partnered with United Way Mumbai to augment healthcare initiatives in 48 public hospitals across eight states in the country. This large-scale support to public hospitals and healthcare workers, aims to positively impact 9600 healthcare workers and over 9 lakh patients across India. In addition, it is also committed to serving 65000+ public service personnel such as sanitation workers, police staff and community health workers across the nation.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “We are humbled to collaborate with our partner United Way Mumbai in providing support to the health and safety of the country’s frontline warriors. We are hopeful that with collective efforts and resilience, we will be able to steer ourselves out of these testing times.”

Mr. Sachin Golwakar, CEO, United Way Delhi said, “As the implementing partner in Haryana, we at United Way Delhi are overwhelmed with the commitment shown by Coca-Cola India to support COVID-19 relief initiatives. With the surge in positive cases and death tolls in the Haryana region, it is more important than ever that we share responsibility and do our bit to safeguard our healthcare workers and public service personnel who are vulnerable to the disease. We are committed to contributing in the efforts of the Haryana Government to take all possible measures towards fighting COVID-19. We will continue to work relentlessly with government bodies and local institutions to support their basic needs and ensure their safety and protection.”



The relief program has been rolled out in eight critically affected states- Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune), Delhi, Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Telangana (Hyderabad), Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana. To provide immediate support and enhancement of health infrastructure, public hospitals are being provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) comprising N95 masks, 3-ply disposable masks, surgical caps, surgical goggles, waterproof gowns, shoe covers, and gloves for the safety of healthcare workers. The support package also includes sanitizer dispensers, additional ICU beds, and non-contact thermometers for medical preparedness in dealing with the crisis. Working alongside the government bodies and local institutions to support and ensure safety and protection of our frontline healthcare personnel and communities.

Additionally, to equip public service personnel – police staff, sanitation workers, community and social workers working on frontlines and hotspot zones with protective gears, masks and gloves, sanitizers etc. To benefit about 50,000 sanitation workers, 11,000+ police personnel and 6,000 community health workers across India.

