Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is still at a nascent stage in India. It was implemented by the Government of India in April 2014 with an amendment to the Companies Act 2013. In simple words, CSR is the awakening of corporate conscience which aims at embracing the responsibility for the company’s actions. It is a positive step that is taken by responsible and conscious organizations to do social Good beyond the interest or profits of the company. India is amongst the few countries that have made social responsibility mandatory with CSR. This act of nobility also has its tax benefits, and Companies can avail Tax benefits for their CSR contributions. Every Organization should also have a larger purpose of prosperity for Humanity beyond just Business Prosperity. Conscientious Businessmen have been discharging social responsibilities even before CSR came into existence and will continue to do so even later. Social responsibility is inherent in our Indian culture.

One such young inspiring entrepreneur is Mr. Imaran Khan of Noida, who has been a Torch Bearer for helping the poor and needy for many years. He runs a company CSS Founder PVT LTD, a website designing company working with the mission of ‘Website for Everyone’, offers cost-effective websites that suit everyone’s budget irrespective of the size of the business. Carving a niche in the web development space for three years and growing, Imaran Khan says, “A website is a reflection of a business that has been at the forefront. Imaran helping the less privileged people tide over difficult times ever since the start of the organization. Imaran has been championing the cause through his CSR initiative of "Free Food for Needy Children" since 2016."

He has been tirelessly working for this cause and has pushed the envelope by even spending days living with people in slum areas or roads of Delhi-NCR. What stands out as a noble commitment is that he organizes these programs continuously every week. The Team sets out every weekend to spread joy and happiness with the less privileged. Imaran believes that if each one of us who are fortunate enough to take responsibility for providing food for some children, then probably there will be a time when no child of the country will sleep hungry.

It is a known fact that Corona's has been spreading over the country and is multiplying the problems of millions of poor people. Metro and Urban cities have a very large population of Migrant workers who come from small cities in search of Jobs as Daily wage workers. With the lockdown came the closure of all daily wage working possibilities and these migrant workers are either stranded in these cities or have had to travel back to their villages in harsh conditions. Corona cases also came up in Delhi. Transportation has come to a Halt and there are countless incidents of people walking back kilometers to their villages. cssfounder.com chairman Imaran Khan and his team have embraced this crisis as an opportunity to help as many people that they can. It is humbling to note that his entire family has joined hands and have been distributing homemade food items and packaged to people travelling on foot on the highway of Ghaziabad, NH24. CSS Founder earnestly appeals to every organization Big or small to come forward and support the country and the government to make a difference to the society.

Imaran Khan said, “In order for us to progress as Humanity, we all have to make our own little contribution. No contribution is small and even a single meal to a needy person is a step ahead. We should all aim to ensure that not a single person of India should sleep with an empty stomach. cssfounder.com has been a companion to the needy people not just during this time of corona crisis but during every adversity that the poor people face every day. Imaran and his team have been distributing blankets and ration during the winter season to those who are forced to sleep on the road."

Imaran has been a strong advocate for the poor people and he along with his family has been acts of nobility for many years now. In 2014 he founded his own company cssfounder.com initially as a proprietorship company, which in 2016 was converted into a private limited entity. CSS Founder is a successful start-up company today, which promises to be number one in many cities of the country like Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Thane etc. in the field of website designing. It now has a global presence around the world with clients In Stockholm, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Columbia, Chicago, Norway, Toronto, Denver, Boise, Atlanta, and Tokyo, etc. CSS Founder has a promising portfolio of clients and prides itself as one of the acclaimed website design company globally. Countless Organizations have benefitted by partnering with CSS Founder for their technology needs.

"Imaran Khan believes that every organization has a Social responsibility and every small and big company in India must invest in social work. We can all bring a change in society by allocating 10% of the Marketing Budget towards the service of the people and rightly promote it to encourage others. People emotionally connect with a company and that respect generated translates into business as well. I have had a beautiful experience in this work and I request all the traders of India to take the first step forward towards this change. We all together can make a noticeable difference to the society. I have had the Good fortune to help people and you can also get inner joy by helping. When we help someone, a positive message goes on in this nature and its multiples many folds."

Imaran said, "We all should lead a purposeful life of Hard Work and compassion. As an organization, we have been successful because of our hard work the good wishes of the people that we have helped along the way. I am deeply indebted and grateful to Shahnaz Begum, Chandni Khan, Aashiya, Kabeer Khan, Salman Aarav, Vian, Lala Saurabh, Sujit Yadav, Rashid Khan, Santosh Kumar Rajendra, who have all played an important role in this initiative. This team is working with us from day one. My team is multi-tasking they help in our campaign from bottom of heart. I want to say big thanks to whole my team it was impossible without these peoples. We are committed to "Free Food for Needy Children" for years to come."

I urge everyone to Stay Safe and wish and pray for your Good Health.