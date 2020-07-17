Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited recently launched E-Home Loan for customers. Through its hassle-free and time-saving application process, Bajaj Housing Finance E-Home Loans help fulfil borrowers’ mortgage needs online- be it buying their first home or transfer their current home loan.



Apart from being fully digital, the E-Home Loans offer faster approvals and a host of other additional benefits. Borrowers can now avail of quick approval of their Home Loan. This assures the loan applicant of a sanctioned loan amount that will be disbursed within a validity period. Not only does this provide clarity of budget but makes the entire process safe, fast and convenient.



Bajaj Housing Finance Limited issues an online digital sanction letter to the loan applicant in just 10 minutes on validation of the loan application (T&C apply). What’s more, is that customers get a flexible loan repayment tenure up to 30 years. The entire application process has been made hassle-free and the customers can avail a home loan by completing 4 simple steps:



Loan Application: Customers need to fill out the online loan application form with (personal/ professional/property) details. Offer Generation: On validation of the loan application, the loan offer is generated Digital Sanction Letter: Basis the loan offer, customers are issued Digital Sanction Letter which they can download by paying a nominal fee. The digital sanction letter has a validity of 6 months. Loan Disbursal: To avail the loan, customers have to connect with BHFL through the email id or phone number provided in the digital sanction letter within the 6-month validity period.



The features and benefits of the E-Home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited include:



Faster processing and approval: Borrowers can now avail a digital sanction letter in just 10 minutes on applying for an E-Home Loan. Hassle-free application process: With its end-to-end online loan application process, borrowers can apply for an E-Home Loan from the comfort of their homes. Easy E-balance transfer facility: Borrowers can reduce their home loan EMIs by transferring their existing Home Loan to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited at a lower interest rate with minimal documentation. Interest Subsidy under PMAY (T&C apply): Loan applicants can avail a subsidy of up to 6.5% on the interest rate on their home loan, when they apply through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Online part pre-payment facility: Borrowers can part pre-pay their loans. Online account management: Borrowers can manage their home loan account through the company’s digital customer portal.



To apply for a E-Home Loan from BHFL, click here.

About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 42 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in the construction of homes. The company enjoys the highest long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by CRISIL and IND AAA (Stable) by India Ratings and highest short-term credit rating of CRISIL A1+ by CRISIL and IND A1+ by India Ratings.



To know more: https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/