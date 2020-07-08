According to a report by the Indian Journal of Community Medicine – “In India non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are now the leading cause of death in the country, contributing to 60% of deaths. Four diseases namely, cancer, diabetes, heart and chronic pulmonary diseases contribute nearly 80% of all deaths due to NCDs."

However, with healthcare inflation in India rising at an alarming rate, availing medical care isn't cheap. In fact, many often people resort to drastic measures such as liquidating assets or mortgaging property to get the required funds.

An alternative and hassle-free solution to this is EMI financing with the Digital Health EMI Network Card offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv. Using this health card, customers can divide the cost of 800+ medical treatments, including elective and non-elective procedures and pay for them in No Cost EMIs. These EMIs can then be repaid comfortably over a period of 24 months.

These treatments and procedures can be availed across a network of 5,500+ healthcare partners, which include multi-speciality hospitals and clinics, spread across 1000+ Indian cities. What's more is that existing Bajaj Finserv customers can get a pre-approved offer of up to Rs. 4 lakh with which they can pay for these treatments.

Here's the list of a range of treatments that can be converted into No Cost EMIs-

General/ vascular/ cardiac surgeries

Diagnostic care

Stem cell banking

Oncology treatments

Urology treatments

Hair treatments

Maternity care

Hearing aids

Dental care

Cosmetic treatments

Slimming treatments

Pulmonology treatments

Orthopedics treatments

ENT treatments

Affordable healthcare on No Cost EMIs.

With the Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers no longer have to bear huge upfront medical costs. Rather, the medical bill can be split into affordable EMIs ranging over a flexible tenor up to 24 months.

Top healthcare partners offering a range of treatments.

There are more than 5,500 hospitals and clinics where one can avail treatments on EMIs. Listed below are a few of the top partners that Digital Health EMI Network Card holders can avail services at.

Apollo Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals

Columbia Asia Hospitals

Ruby Hall Clinics

Sahyadri Hospitals

Dr Batra's

VLCC Healthcare centres

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospitals

LifeCell

Sabka Dentist

Truweight

Click on the link to view the entire Bajaj Health Card hospital partner list.

Offers available with the Digital Health EMI Network Card.

Besides offering healthcare on EMIs, Bajaj Finserv extends a suite of special, limited period offers and discounts to its cardholders. These can be viewed on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. Listed below are few of the active offers:

1. Skin City: Get free online consultation and 20% off on cosmetic procedures. Valid until 30th September, 2020.

2. Apollo Pharmacy: Get Instant discount of 15% for Apollo Private label products, 10% for medicines (except DPCO) & 5% for FMCG on Digital Health EMI Network Card. Use code: Bajaj Health Card – 7089. Valid until 31st December, 2020.

3. Metropolis: Get 20% discount on in-house pathology tests.

4. Apollo 24|7: Use code: BAJAJ150 and get Rs. 150 off on tele-consultation bookings worth up to Rs.1,000. Digital Health EMI Network Card customers can use code: BAJAJ247 and get Rs. 247 off on tele-consultation bookings above Rs. 1,000. Valid until 31st October, 2020.

5. Medlife: Flat 30% off on all medicine purchases + 10% cashback. Use code: BAJAJ30. Valid until 31st December, 2020.

6. Richfeel: Consultation at just Rs. 250 and an additional 10% discount on purchase of products. Valid until 31st March, 2021.

7. Dr. Marwah's laser surgery clinic: 20% discount on hair transplant and cool sculpting procedures. Valid until 31st March, 2021.

8. Truweight: 40% discount on immunity fight back packages. Valid until 30th September, 2020.



Pay for healthcare on EMIs today.

Existing Bajaj Finserv customers – To get the Digital Health EMI Network Card now, existing customers or those who are currently using any Bajaj Finserv’s service can check their pre-approved offer. Also, such customers need not provide any documents to get the health card. They get instant approval and can activate the card through a 100% digital process in just 5 minutes. Follow these steps to learn more:

Apply for the health card online with your registered mobile number

Enter the OTP sent to the number

View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer

Pay the one-time fee of Rs. 707

Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App

New customers- Those who have no prior association with Bajaj Finserv & are not their existing customers, can follow these steps to avail the card:

Visit the nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic & ask for the Bajaj Finserv representative at the billing counter.

Fill a form, share their KYC documents and a NACH mandate. Basis the CIBIL score & credit history, a Digital Health EMI Network Card is generated instantly.

Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.

Note – The Health EMI Network Card can be availed by salaried and self-employed individuals. Apart from a regular income, a CIBIL score of 750 and above is recommended to get a hassle-free approval.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



