A demographic shift towards new-age technology in India has steered the focus towards a new mate of stockbroking, known as discount broking.
However, the discount broking industry in India is relatively nascent, with not many trusted names in the space. Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), one of the trusted players in the consumer finance segment, is set to disrupt the Indian discount broking space with a unique service proposition through its wholly-owned CRISIL AAA/Stable rated subsidiary, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL).
BFSL carries the legacy of BFL’s trust, and offers low-cost brokerage benefit to investors with its free and paid annual subscription packs. Investors can save up to 99%* on brokerage for delivery trades and up to 75%** brokerage on equity F&O trades with the Professional Trading Pack.
In addition to the low-cost brokerage, BFSL is also offering a host of other benefits, aimed at helping investors to capitalise on the market opportunities and providing the required infrastructure and support, needed in times of financial exigencies. Complete details on these services are provided below:
CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings to the long-term bank facilities and commercial paper of BFSL. The company has also received a Corporate Credit Rating of 'CCR AAA/Stable'. These indicate the company’s strong liquidity position and its ability to withstand difficult economic conditions. Thus, investors can rest assured with the safety and stability of their investments with BFSL.
*99% savings on delivery brokerage calculated as brokerage of Rs. 10 (approx) charged in BFSL vs brokerage of Rs. 1000 calculated at 0.10% on 5 buy & sell orders each of a volume of 2 lakh.
**75% savings on equity F&O trades calculated as brokerage of Rs. 5/order charged in BFSL vs brokerage of Rs. 20/order.
Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offering a wide spectrum of capital market solutions that include Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Margin Trade Financing and Spread Financing. Out Cliental includes HNI/Ultra HNI clients and retail Online clients. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is also distributor of Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits and Insurance products. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment, and is also a depository participant at CDSL and NSDL.
