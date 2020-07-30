In 2016, a team of young genius engineers from IIT Bombay successfully launched their own satellite “Pratham” with ISRO. They channelized the same passion and perfection to solve new challenges imposed by COVID-19. This time, in partnership with India’s largest intelligent intralogistics automation company, Armstrong!



“UWe Safe” is a solution, uniquely crafted to tackle current sanitization challenges during this pandemic. It eliminates the entry of COVID-19 virus into your premises via daily objects, high touch point items, packages and parcels. It eliminates 99.9% of virus in just 30 seconds and ensures a contactless, absolute 360-degree sanitization. This chemical free, NABL Lab Certified, FDA grade, UVC sanitization equipment will directly target the high touch points thereby breaking down the COVID chain.

About Armstrong



