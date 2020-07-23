Close on the heels of the Bharat App Innovation Challenge announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘ATL App Development Module’ has been launched for school children across the country.



Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has partnered with Plezmo, a Made in India technology education startup to deliver an online course that is completely Free. Through 6 project-based learning modules available on bit.ly/ATLAppDevModule, young innovators can learn to build mobile Apps and showcase their talent.



Expressing his views on the module, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant says that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a big disruption, which is being tackled through the use of technology. “Our honorable Prime Minister has been encouraging the citizens to use technology and innovate for an #AatmaNirbhar Bharat. It is crucial for the young Indians to learn skills at a young age to become the next generation of technology leaders,” he comments.



According to Mission Director R. Ramanan (Atal Innovation Mission), it is one of the largest App learning and development initiatives at a school level in any country and also empowers the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat movement.



“After agricultural and industrial revolutions, global economies are being shaped by a Technology revolution. Plezmo’s mission is to enable everyone to learn 21st Century technology skills like coding, computational thinking, design thinking and problem solving. This initiative will empower our young generation in making India a global technology superpower and contribute to the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat!” – says Amol Palshikar, Co-Founder and CEO, Plezmo.



With this module enabling free access to tools and resources to build mobile applications, Plezmo has set a target to create a million apps by students before the end of 2020. At present the module is available in English, Hindi and Marathi with more vernacular languages to be added soon. To register visit: bit.ly/ATLAppDevModule

About Plezmo

Plezmo is a India-based ‘Technology Education’ startup backed by its own ‘Made-In-India’ award winning technology platform. It is being used and appreciated by 10000+ students and educators in USA, Europe, and India. At present it is being used by University of California (Berkeley), University of San Francisco, IIT Bombay and the University of Pune. For more information visit: https://www.plezmo.com