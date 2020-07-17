Siddha Group, Eastern India’s leading real estate developer, launched two new towers at Siddha Galaxia, one of the most cherished projects in Rajarhat.



Siddha Galaxia created waves as it introduced the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk in Kolkata. It drew tremendous appreciation from media as well as prospective buyers. The apartments, in a very short time span, were almost sold out.



Fast forward to 2020, Two New Towers are now launched giving new hope for home-buyers, who longed for but missed out owning an apartment at Siddha Galaxia. Besides, the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk is taking shape by connecting the first 4 towers. Phase 1 and II of the Project are complete and handed over.



“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of the new towers at Siddha Galaxia. I am proud to say that this project had a set a new benchmark in the real estate industry when it was launched. The Rooftop Skywalk changed the game, inviting people to enjoy a sky-life experience with a host of amenities. We expect the apartments in the new towers to be sold out in a few months,” said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.



Double access from New Town Expressway and Rajarhat Main Road are a rare boon for the apartment owners. Besides, the 40,000 sq of residential club, work from home friendly spacious apartments and the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk boasting of a 1.1 km jogging track, make it a distinctive and desirable destination.

About Siddha Group

Home is where you discover the real you. Siddha’s aim is to develop high quality homes within your budget. Since its inception in 1986, Siddha has been crafting residential and commercial spaces with a difference, to make good living affordable in Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Siddha’s perseverance and passion for quality homes drive it forward with every new project. Led by Group Chairman Chandra Prakash Jain and Group Managing Director Sanjay Jain, Siddha creates and sells high-quality housing in India. Siddha believes that the magic of craftsmanship lies beyond the reality of construction. It is the ability to sculpt better lives by designing and crafting living spaces that sets Siddha apart.