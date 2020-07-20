Marking its stellar rise in the Indian broking industry, Angel Broking has now become the 4th largest brokerage firm viz. active clients at the NSE. The rise of the new-age brokerage firm comes on the back of huge win with millennial customers, who are tech-savvy and prefer the DIY route to transact digitally. The brokerage firm has won several awards over the last one year. Since March 2020, it has been adding an average 1 lac new clients on its platform.

The meteoric rise of Angel Broking is a result of the firm’s aggressive digital transformation and innovative approach. For starters, it takes less than 15 minutes to open an account with Angel Broking and to start trading (for KYC compliant customers). The platform also offers simplified pricing with free equity delivery trades and a flat fee of Rs. 20 for intraday, F&O trades, commodity and currency. On top of that, an innovative marketing approach resonates with its pan-India millennial audience.

With its eyes on the future, the brokerage firm has launched a unique platform called ‘Amplifiers’, which is proving to be a game-changer in the industry. It enables Indian influencers to collaborate directly with the brokerage firm and drive the intended messaging for the end-consumers. Angel Broking also extends a good learning opportunity to its content collaborators via podcasts, webinars, training sessions, and so on.

Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking Ltd said, “At Angel Broking, our continued focus is to create unique and meaningful experiences for our customers. Our powerful, yet easy-to-use, trading platform offers a seamless, data-driven investment experience in line with millennial clients expectations. Moreover, we are in constant innovation mode to make equity investment journey frictionless. We are proud of achieving the new growth milestone and thank all of our traders/investors and partners for trusting in the brand Angel Broking.”

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Ltd., said, "We have taken a major leap from being a traditional brokerage firm to emerging as the millennials' first choice for entering the stock markets. While we have been adding average 1 lac new accounts every month since March’20, our target is to keep accelerating our growth rate in the near future to be the market leader in the retail stock broking.”

About Angel Broking

Angel Broking is 4th largest independent full-service retail broking houses in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Over the last 24 years, Angel Broking has transformed into a technology driven financial services company, offering broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution under the brand “Angel Broking”. Our broking service is offered through 5 Best-in-Class Online and Digital Platforms like “Angel Broking Mobile App”, our proprietary “ARQ Prime” Investment Engine, “Angel Broking Web”, “Angel Bee App” and “Angel NXT” for our 11,000+ Network of Associated Partners spread across India. With presence across 18,500+ pincodes, we are a truly Pan India player. For more information, visit us at www.angelbroking.com.