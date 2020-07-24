24Seven, a chain of round the clock convenience stores by Modi Enterprises, today celebrated 15 successful years of its establishment. In 2004, 24Seven was founded in New Delhi, with the vision of becoming an indispensable part of the daily lives of the community. India's only organized retail chain representing the “round-the-clock” convenience store format, 24Seven strives to offer customers a premium experience and has actively invested to keep up with its proposition.

As a part of the many #awesome15 celebratory initiatives to commemorate the 15-year milestone, 24Seven created a special logo unit that acknowledges the present times of the pandemic. The new logo lays emphasis on providing customers a safe environment to shop while maintaining social distancing by restricting the entry of more than 4 shoppers at once inside the store.

Additionally, the brand has heavily focused on ensuring health and hygiene and has received one of the three state-of-the-art kitchens FSSC22000 certifications available in the country.

In its endeavor to make its services accessible to every doorstep, 24Seven has partnered with reputed delivery brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, and continues to hold talks with several others. Simultaneously, the brand also forayed into contactless payments via an existing, long-term strategic partnership with PayTM while also adding partnerships with multiple digital payment platforms including Amazon Pay, AMEX and Spykke which offers a battery bank on rent for the convenience of customers, as well as Oxigen which acts as a micro ATM, helping customers to withdraw cash anytime for further ease and convenience.

Commenting on the 15-year feat, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder, and Managing Director, Modi Enterprises said, “These 15 years have been nothing but glorious! It is a very special milestone in the history of 24Seven. This is the moment for us to thank our co-workers, employees, customers, partners, and everyone who has contributed to this day. Our partners shared our dream and helped build a strong foundation to realize that dream. We are all set to expand outside Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh and hope that new customer receives us with the same warmth as our existing ones."

With more than 100 operational stores in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh/Tricity, 24Seven is committed to bringing global best practices to the Indian convenience store market. It plans to further expand by strengthening its footprint across the country and increasing its consumer touchpoints to in the year 2021.

With a compelling proposition, the brand is committed to delighting customers by the introduction of several innovations blended with nostalgia in the F&B offerings at the stores including a wide range of freshly cooked products.

For the last eight years, the brand has celebrated its foundation day as the 24Seven day, which includes exciting offers for customers and staff to share the joy together and embark on the journey to the next year. This year, 24Seven in association with NACS Foundation is inviting the convenience industry and the public to take part in 24/7 Day to honor our community heroes.

The association aims to raise awareness and donations for urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross and spotlights the industry’s important role in supporting local communities. To know more visit website conveniencecares.org/24-7-Day.